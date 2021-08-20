Logo
Cal-Maine Down and Out With Low Egg Prices

Wait a few years for egg prices to come back and you will be rewarded

Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne, CFA
Aug 20, 2021

Summary

  • Cal-Maine is down with low egg prices and high grain prices
  • The company is rich in assets and has very few liabilities
  • Third Avenue is a holder and loves companies in out-of-favor industries.
Article's Main Image

The U.S.'s largest egg producer, Cal-Maine (

CALM, Financial), has seen its shares drop with lower egg prices and higher grain prices. On the other hand, Cal-Maine has almost no debt and is rich in assets, and it is also a very simple and easy-to-understand company. If a shareholder is patient, the stock will likely take a turn for the better when egg prices rise and/or grain prices fall.

The stock trades for $37.14 as of the writing of this article for a market cap is $1.634 billion. There are about 44 million shares outstanding. The price-earnings ratio is a whopping 925.38, as the company is going through a difficult time earnings-wise at the moment, but the price-sales is 1.3, which is pretty cheap.

Revenue has been decreasing since 2018 as egg prices have come down. Sales were $1.5 billion in 2018 and $1.35 billion for the trailing 12 months. Earnings per share were $2.80 back in 2018. If earnings could get back to 2018 levels, the stock would trade at a price-earnings ratio of 13.

Free cash flow has been a dud recently; 2018 was the last time Cal-Maine had a nice free cash flow, and even then it was only $47 million.

However, the balance sheet is amazing. There is currently $240 million in cash and receivables and almost no debt. There is $52 million in payables, but that’s nothing compared to the cash. Gross property/plant/equipment is $1.2 billion. According to the company's annual report, it owns 28,300,000 acres of land. If the land were worth $5,000 and acre, the value would be $141 million.

Cal-Maine markets its eggs under the names Farmhouse Eggs, 4Grain, Sunups, Sunny Meadows and Eggland’s Best. Wal-Mart (WMT) accounts for about 30% of sales and H-E-B accounts for about 10%. I can tell you from experience that this can be a risk. We used to own Dean, the largest provider of milk in the U.S., but then Wal-Mart decided to source its own milk, which helped kill Dean off.

The USDA puts out a nice report on wholesale egg prices. A dozen eggs go for about $1 right now. Last spring, at the beginning of the pandemic, prices spiked up to about $2.85. Sales jumped 62% in the most recent quarter. The price of corn, which is what most farm-raised chickens (including Cal-Maine's) eat, is about $5.50 a bushel. This does not help Cal-Maine’s cause. At the beginning of 2020, corn prices almost touched $3.

One of the biggest drawbacks to Cal-Maine is that the founding family controls an “A” class of stock and has over half of the company’s voting rights. We don’t like that, as it means shareholders have little to no voting control over the company.

Cal-Maine came onto my radar by pursing Third Avenue Funds’ (TAVFX) holdings. After further research, I saw that Cal-Maine is loaded up with assets and few liabilities. Third Avenue loves to buy down and out industries and wait for things to come back. Remember how everyone was talking about the price of lumber and copper? Third Avenue was buying when everyone was selling and selling when everyone was buying. This will probably be the case with Cal-Maine. Sure, egg prices are low and corn prices are high right now, but this situation won’t last forever.

The case for Cal-Maine is compelling. It has the low debt and high assets to wait for egg prices to come back. When egg prices come back, the dividend will likely be increased and the stock price will likely post strong capital gains.

Also See:

Disclosures

I am/we are Long tavfx
We own shares in Third Avenue
