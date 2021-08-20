Logo
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 24

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Event:Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:+1-888-203-3485
Webcast:https://secure.confertel.net/tsjoin.asp?cn=9131159230

An audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call, for at least 90 days. To access the webcast, please visit Twin Vee's Investor Page approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the power catamaran category and is known as the "Best Riding Boat on the Water™."

Contact:
Glenn Sonoda
[email protected]
772-429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660604/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Call-on-August-24

img.ashx?id=660604

