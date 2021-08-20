Rackspace Technology Recognized as One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its recognition as one of the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.



“The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “This year’s 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a “people-first” business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times.”

A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

“Rackspace Technology is honored to be recognized with an Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® award. We are committed to fostering a workplace where employees develop and sharpen their skills, grow in their careers, and feel valued for their expertise, innovative ideas and a shared approach to solving customer problems,” said Holly Windham Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer, Rackspace Technology. “By putting the power of recognition into the hands of our employees, Achievers helps us celebrate our Core Values that define Fanatical Experience™ for our customers: Excellence, Customer-driven, Expertise, Agility and Compassion.”

