HIRU CORPORATION - Revenue Projections for 3rd and 4th Quarter

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation, would like to provide revenue projections for the 3rd and 4th quarter for the FYE December 31, 2021.

Based upon conservative projections, the Company will produce top line revenue in excess of $250,000 USD for 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021; and $1,000,000 USD for 4th quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states, "Starting in the 3rd quarter, the Company's new facility will be up and in full operation which will provide a tremendous boost in not only our ability to produce a larger amounts of client product than ever before over our previous capabilities (e.g., with our cost per unit dropping precipitously), but to our top line revenue as well. Shortly after labor day, the Company can be more specific as to the identity of the new clients that we have signed leading up to our major expansion which has been previously announced (e.g., pictures of which on our social media sites) and the exact size of their ongoing purchase orders with the Company."

The Company anticipates that each proceeding quarter in FYE 2022 will show top line revenue growth well into the foreseeable future. The Company expects top line revenue for FYE 2022 to be between $10,000,000 USD and $20,000,000 USD.

Ms. Gavin further stated, "As we move into the new FYE 2022, we expect the orders from our current new clients to grow each quarter, but we also expect to bring on several other new sources of revenue. These new sources of revenues will be from new products from existing clients and new clients who learn of our expanded capabilities that the Company will have with its new state of the art facility. The future looks bright for both the Company and its shareholders. Again, everything that we do as stewards of the Company is to maximize shareholder value!"

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' and future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' and 'would,' as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US
Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' (the 'Company'). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('AZ Water'), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT:
3331 North 35th Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 95107
Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp
Phone: 928-408-4486
Email: [email protected]

Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.



