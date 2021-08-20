Verizon Frontline deployed to support emergency response efforts in N.C.

The Verizon Response Team deployed Verizon Frontline technology to support first responders conducting emergency response operations in Western North Carolina.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline deployed its advanced public safety platforms and technology Wednesday, via the Verizon Response Team , to support first responders in Western North Carolina conducting rescue operations and dealing with extensive flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred.

Collaborating with emergency management officials, the Verizon Response Team deployed Verizon Frontline technology, including two Satellite Pico-cells on Trailers (SPOTs), that could be used to help provide mission-critical voice and data service to public safety professionals participating in emergency response efforts following Tuesday’s flooding.

This support, provided at the request of the local public safety officials, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network1, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

The Verizon Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. Verizon Response team members provide Verizon Frontline technology including portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

1 Rankings based on the RootMetrics® US, state, and metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 3 national mobile networks across all available network types combined. Your experiences may vary. Not a specific finding as to 5G networks. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.