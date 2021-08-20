Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets E

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets E

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Sonata Capital Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonata+capital+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 93,713 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 44,339 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 124,017 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,773 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 55,011 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.336100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 204,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 198,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.295800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 147,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 107,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 101,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 104,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 245.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider