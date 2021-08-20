Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets E

New Purchases: IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBMK, IBML, IBDM, IBMM, IBMJ, VDE, IBDQ, JMST, IRBO,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 93,713 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 44,339 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 124,017 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,773 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 55,011 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.336100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 204,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 198,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.295800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 147,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 107,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 101,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 104,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 245.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.