Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Wells Fargo, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Organon, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Citigroup Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Organon, Baker Hughes Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells Whirlpool Corp, Citigroup Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+shore+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 8,402,374 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17%
  2. Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,975,770 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.05%
  3. Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,889,795 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  4. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 181,982 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Cigna Corp (CI) - 504,544 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 2,152,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 613,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,452,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,989,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $204.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 566,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,402,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,975,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.08%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 326,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 34.83%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 1,184,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.13%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 2,329,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 31.66%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 872,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 24.36%. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 682,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 28.2%. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 721,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.



