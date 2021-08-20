Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Wells Fargo, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Organon, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Citigroup Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: WFC, RNR, OGN, BKR,
- Added Positions: NXPI, FLEX, PRGO, XRAY, PFE, CAG, FISV, VST,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, ORCL, BAC, EOG, COF, BX, IP, CI, LEN, MS, WAB, HSIC, ETN, MGA, ANTM,
- Sold Out: WHR, C, BKNG,
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 8,402,374 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17%
- Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,975,770 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.05%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,889,795 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 181,982 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 504,544 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 2,152,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 613,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,452,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,989,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $204.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 566,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,402,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,975,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.08%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 326,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 34.83%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 1,184,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.13%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 2,329,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 31.66%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 872,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 24.36%. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 682,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Sound Shore Management Inc reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 28.2%. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Sound Shore Management Inc still held 721,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.
