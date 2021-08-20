Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc

- New Purchases: EMQQ, JAGG, OGIG, IEIH, MU, IDNA, EDOC, AAPL, ARKF, NUE, GS, T, AMX,
- Added Positions: FSK, XBI, XLY, MSFT, NLY, FINX, NVDA, RIO, IEP, CGNX, BAH, PWR, AIMC, GLD, PDI, SWKS, VRTX, HD, CMI,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, ROK, VZ, TSM, IHI, PBW, AMD, GLW, ACM, AGZ, AVGO, FXG, TAN, XLP, XLV, PHM, WSC, DVY, XLU, APTV, BLK,
- Sold Out: TLT, AYX, TGP, RIDE, SPSC,
For the details of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 67,978 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 229,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 145,574 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.08%
- ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 114,145 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 306,505 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.95%
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.095800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 114,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 108,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 79,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 97,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 40,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 134.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 306,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 218.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 33,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1888.31%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 409,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 65.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.Sold Out: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.13 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment