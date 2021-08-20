Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc

New Purchases: EMQQ, JAGG, OGIG, IEIH, MU, IDNA, EDOC, AAPL, ARKF, NUE, GS, T, AMX,

EMQQ, JAGG, OGIG, IEIH, MU, IDNA, EDOC, AAPL, ARKF, NUE, GS, T, AMX, Added Positions: FSK, XBI, XLY, MSFT, NLY, FINX, NVDA, RIO, IEP, CGNX, BAH, PWR, AIMC, GLD, PDI, SWKS, VRTX, HD, CMI,

FSK, XBI, XLY, MSFT, NLY, FINX, NVDA, RIO, IEP, CGNX, BAH, PWR, AIMC, GLD, PDI, SWKS, VRTX, HD, CMI, Reduced Positions: FTSM, ROK, VZ, TSM, IHI, PBW, AMD, GLW, ACM, AGZ, AVGO, FXG, TAN, XLP, XLV, PHM, WSC, DVY, XLU, APTV, BLK,

FTSM, ROK, VZ, TSM, IHI, PBW, AMD, GLW, ACM, AGZ, AVGO, FXG, TAN, XLP, XLV, PHM, WSC, DVY, XLU, APTV, BLK, Sold Out: TLT, AYX, TGP, RIDE, SPSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 67,978 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 229,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 145,574 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.08% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 114,145 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 306,505 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.95%

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.095800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 114,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 108,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 79,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 97,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 40,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 134.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 306,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 218.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 33,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1888.31%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 409,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 65.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.13 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84.