Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: IBDR, ADBE, SPGI, CFX, ABBV, MSCI, ORI, LQD, QCOM, NSC, SWKS, LOW, TJX, AXP, CSL, C, ITA, LMT, COP, LBRDK, NVO, AOR, WM, PANW, XT, RNG, MUB, CZR, NJR, XLU, MXIM, SHYG, EPD, ESE, CTVA, XLV, FHLC, ISTB, SHV, AEE, WBA, CPB, RSG, PLUG, CM, COF, LNG, NLY, HBI, LCTX, VPL, VMBS, PGX, PFF, DXC, GIS, GTN, GIFI, HNDL, FLOT, ALT, EFAV, OXY, ALXO, KTB, SONY, AGTC, TR, TRP,

MMM, PEP, DUK, LNT, AFL, XOM, Reduced Positions: MCHP, SYK, ADM, A, EOG, ABT, MCD, SO, SCHD, AMGN,

MCHP, SYK, ADM, A, EOG, ABT, MCD, SO, SCHD, AMGN, Sold Out: HD, DIS, PNC, ORCL, TFC, MSFT, ETN, CMCSA, SBUX, COST, BLK, V, CVX, SWK, SLB, RTX, PAYX, VFC, VMW, RY, TD, PG, KO, IBM, MRK, UPS, FAST, AEP, BCE, D, KMB, NVS, T, SPY, AAPL, HDV, INTC, WMT, AMZN, BRK.B, JNJ, K, IGSB, SFST, FIS, SCHX, GOOGL, FNF, TFX, MDLZ, JPM, BKI, ADP, PM, GNTX, GPN, DHR, AGG, MO, NEE, MA, PFE, CSCO, SYY, EFA, CLX, MBB, LLY, ACN, AMPY,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Colfax Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2021Q2, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 95 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 157,026 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 153,949 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 81,963 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 313,953 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 120,778 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.609200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $438.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.