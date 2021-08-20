Logo
Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Godsey & Gibb Associates (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Colfax Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2021Q2, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 95 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/godsey+%26+gibb+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES
  1. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 157,026 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  2. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 153,949 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 81,963 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 313,953 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 120,778 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.609200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $438.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
