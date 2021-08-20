Chubb Ltd Buys Newtek Business Services Corp

Investment company Chubb Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Newtek Business Services Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chubb Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Chubb Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chubb Ltd. Also check out:
1. Chubb Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chubb Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chubb Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chubb Ltd keeps buying
For the details of Chubb Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chubb+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chubb Ltd
- Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 635,410 shares, 97.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84%
- PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 8,180 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
- Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) - 6,827 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
Chubb Ltd initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chubb Ltd. Also check out:
1. Chubb Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chubb Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chubb Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chubb Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment