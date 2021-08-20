Logo
Congress Asset Management Co Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Bank of America Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Progressive Corp, Synopsys Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Congress Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Bank of America Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, QAD Inc, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Progressive Corp, Synopsys Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2021Q2, Congress Asset Management Co owns 360 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/congress+asset+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
  1. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,413,762 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 518,031 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,590 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  4. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 573,107 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,497,169 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,274,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,075,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 269,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 294,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 571,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 120.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.797000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 294,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $519.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 441.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 158,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 71.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 98,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Sold Out: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO . Also check out:

1. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
