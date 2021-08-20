Congress Asset Management Co Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Bank of America Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Progressive Corp, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: BRKS, BAC, QADA, AVID, SUPN, SKY, EXPD, ICFI, PCH, CPE, ARDX, RRC, SHYF, FHI, HASI, IDA, PLXS, WHD, HTLZF, NVDA, CARR, VRSK, VUG,

Investment company Congress Asset Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Bank of America Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, QAD Inc, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Progressive Corp, Synopsys Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2021Q2, Congress Asset Management Co owns 360 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,413,762 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 518,031 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,590 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 573,107 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,497,169 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,274,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,075,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 269,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 294,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 571,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 120.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.797000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 294,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $519.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 441.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 158,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 71.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 98,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.