Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: SPLG, PAVE, IDEV, SAM, SWKS, PEJ, NNOX, PICK, SHAK, TDC, GRID, REM, REET, EDOC, JEF, XTN, IBDO, DRIV, JNK, DBGR, MRNA, ZTS, RTX, COST, VAW, WFH, BSX, TOL, VTI,

KBE, KRE, KBWB, SOXX, IVV, NOW, SEDG, XLF, SPY, NIO, FB, BX, KLAC, C, BIDU, IWM, VT, VCIT, QQQ, ITB, XLI, IHI, AMZN, PYPL, SPIB, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT, SPLK, QCOM, CHKP, AMAT, DIA, DIS, XLV, VGK, LQD, LMT, IGSB, HON, EPD, SUSA, XAR, XLY, ABT, ATVI, MSCI, LLY, LRCX, PEP, AAXJ, BRK.B, XLC, STZ, VNQ, FCX, GD, LHX, MRK, MS, SPG, PSX, SBUX, TMO, UNP, UNH, HYG, HDV, T, IGIB, VLO, HACK, EW, VOO, VGIT, ISRG, NSC, Reduced Positions: SPMD, MDY, SCHV, ITOT, SPDW, SCHX, XHE, CIBR, QCLN, KWEB, ICLN, ADSK, ABNB, CRM, IGV, PTH, WFC, NKE, WMT, JNJ, NEE, VHT, MELI, PFE, ARRY, UPS, TWTR, ZS, U, TME, IEI, KBA, BABA, ADBE, LEN, ARKK, MU, FDN, EWY, JPM, JETS, NVDA, TEVA, BAC, WDAY, ASML, SHY, BMY, QTEC, XPH, CVS, CAT, PNQI, DXCM, TAN, VIS, XLE, VEEV, TGT, ABBV, JD, SNOW, IBUY, ASHR, CQQQ, BA, FLOT, WIX, LOW, VTV, EPAM, AMD, VGT, VCSH, USMV, VMW, FIVG, EEM, SMH, PLTR, AX, IHF, BKNG, EWT, BKLN, BOTZ, DHR, IYH, ERIC,

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2021Q2, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 236 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 424,692 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 380,902 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 720,322 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,627 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,447 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.123200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 50,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 286,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $593.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $178.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.836800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5708.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 236,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 207,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 280,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 372.92%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.12.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.