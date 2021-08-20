Logo
Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Bank Hapoalim Bm (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2021Q2, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 236 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK HAPOALIM BM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+hapoalim+bm/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK HAPOALIM BM
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 424,692 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 380,902 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 720,322 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,627 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,447 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.123200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 50,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 286,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $593.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $178.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.836800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5708.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 236,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 207,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 280,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 372.92%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.12.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK HAPOALIM BM. Also check out:

1. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK HAPOALIM BM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK HAPOALIM BM keeps buying
