Arch Capital Group Ltd. Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arch Capital Group Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Arch Capital Group Ltd. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 3,544,645 shares, 32.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.96% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,564,138 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,093,135 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,259,376 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 969,314 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 1,093,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 2,259,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.