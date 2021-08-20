Parnassus Investments Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Deere

- New Purchases: NKE, MRK, VRTX, SPG,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, GILD, BDX, BSX, MSFT, VZ, VFC, FISV, PG, ARE, MDLZ, BR, CME, AMT, GWRE, SBAC, DLR, CERN, HOLX, MKC, CMCSA, SLQT, SCHW, BK, CABO, BIIB, JKHY, CMI, CBOE, AAPL, ROP, PGR, GO, ORLY, RSG, HBI, COLD, SPGI, CHRW, DHR, SBNY, COST, WM, XYL, VRSK, CLX, TXN, INTC, AVTR, ANSS, AES, IDA, INTU, TFX, PAYX, OMC, AVLR, RUN, MKTX, BLI,
- Reduced Positions: MU, DE, AMAT, KSU, ADSK, CDNS, NUAN, FDX, MA, ADBE, BKNG, KLAC, NVDA, GPS, FHN, BURL, COF, FRC, WDC,
- Sold Out: AMZN, MXIM, EXPD, LRCX, MDU, NCNO,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,921,575 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 693,072 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.74%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 4,972,167 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 23,063,410 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 6,145,717 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.644200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,579,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,707,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 619,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 913,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 693,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,362,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,451,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 70.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,112,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,062,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Parnassus Investments added to a holding in VF Corp by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.488500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,460,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $32.94.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.
