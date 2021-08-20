Logo
Parnassus Investments Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Investments . As of 2021Q2, Parnassus Investments owns 120 stocks with a total value of $44.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parnassus+investments+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,921,575 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 693,072 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.74%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 4,972,167 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 23,063,410 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  5. CME Group Inc (CME) - 6,145,717 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.644200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,579,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,707,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 619,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 913,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 693,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,362,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,451,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 70.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,112,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,062,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in VF Corp by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.488500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,460,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $32.94.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS . Also check out:

1. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS keeps buying
