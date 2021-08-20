P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys PLBY Group Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, DXC Technology Co, Sells Zix Corp, EMCORE Corp, uniQure NV

New Purchases: PLBY, IOVA, DXC, GBOX, CCCC, OTRK, LPSN, PRU, HRB, RDCM,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PLBY Group Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, DXC Technology Co, GreenBox POS, C4 Therapeutics Inc, sells Zix Corp, EMCORE Corp, uniQure NV, Cantaloupe Inc, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P.a.w. Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, P.a.w. Capital Corp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p.a.w.+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 100,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 210,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% CareCloud Inc (MTBC) - 654,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 165,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 48,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.46.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $15.44.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Engine Media Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $11, with an estimated average price of $7.98.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.