P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys PLBY Group Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, DXC Technology Co, Sells Zix Corp, EMCORE Corp, uniQure NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company P.a.w. Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PLBY Group Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, DXC Technology Co, GreenBox POS, C4 Therapeutics Inc, sells Zix Corp, EMCORE Corp, uniQure NV, Cantaloupe Inc, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P.a.w. Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, P.a.w. Capital Corp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p.a.w.+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP
  1. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 100,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 210,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  3. CareCloud Inc (MTBC) - 654,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
  4. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 165,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 48,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Sold Out: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.46.

Sold Out: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $15.44.

Sold Out: Engine Media Holdings Inc (MJ0C)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Engine Media Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $11, with an estimated average price of $7.98.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.



insider