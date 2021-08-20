Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Street Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coca-Cola Co, UB Bancorp, sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Franklin Street Advisors Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+street+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 535,743 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,028 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 163,360 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,507 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 322,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UB Bancorp (UBNC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in UB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 333,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1952.96%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $234.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 51,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 421,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 288,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.747000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 349,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC . Also check out:

1. FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider