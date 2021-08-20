Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: VIAC, UBNC, BCRX, FMS, PPG, IAU,

Investment company Franklin Street Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coca-Cola Co, UB Bancorp, sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Visa Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Franklin Street Advisors Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 535,743 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,028 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 163,360 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,507 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 322,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in UB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 333,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1952.96%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $234.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 51,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 421,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 288,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.747000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 349,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.