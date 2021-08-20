Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar General Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC, UBNC, BCRX, FMS, PPG, IAU,
- Added Positions: DG, XOM, KO, MCD, DIS, AMZN, T, AAP, MAR, FB, SYY, AXP, CMI, ECL, CSCO, TXN, SGMO, PM, UPS, ATVI, FGEN, NKE, BP, HON, CRIS, GOOGL, DD, DKNG, TFC, COF, WFC, CVX, RTX, LOW, SO, SMG, QCOM, PHG, MRK, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, VRSK, LULU, V, GIS, CRM, JPM, BLK, D, VZ, IDXX, DHR, EL, NXPI, ABBV, NVDA, MDT, PYPL, PFE, ACN, BRK.B, WM, GOOG, MMM, SPY, MLM, ZTS, GSBD, LH, ROK, JNJ, TMO, NEE, VFC, AFL, BMY, DUK, ORCL, UNH, PEP, BAC, RSP, PTGX, MO, CALA, AMGN, RY, INTC, SUPN, KMI, KMB, UNP, ENB, FDX,
- Sold Out: CLX, ETN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 535,743 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,028 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 163,360 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,507 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 322,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UB Bancorp (UBNC)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in UB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 333,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1952.96%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $234.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 51,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 421,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 288,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.747000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 349,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.
