Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

JVAL, NTLA, DDD, SPTI, ALL, VOD, TWLO, OTIS, FLGC, Added Positions: GOVT, IEMG, IXUS, JPST, SCHR, BRK.B, MTUM, LQD, MKL, V, SCHO, MBB, MCO, DINT, VSAT, VXUS, TOTL, USIG, DUK, ADP, VNQ, TFC, BAX, TIP, SUSC, SLV, CSX, CSCO, QQQ, COP, STZ, GLW, UNP, NEE, IJR, IBM, HDV, MDT, ESGE, ESGD, EEM, PFE, PSX, PM, TU,

BAC, DIS, IDXX, JNJ, ITOT, SCHB, FNDX, VTI, SCHX, IAU, SPY, KMX, BNL, MSFT, AAPL, CWI, AMZN, SCHE, MINT, APPN, SHOP, PAYX, IVV, PLTR, ACWX, AGG, BND, VZ, SCHA, SCHH, VB, VV, VWO, LIN, BMY, GOOGL, HD, MRK, LMT, ETN, IUSG, GILD, IWV, IYG, TGNA, XOM, EMR, SCHD, IJH, EMN, D, CL, SUSA, BA, BLK, AMD, MCK, CRM, UGI, MMM, WU, FB, ABBV, CGC, NVDA, GS, MTB, LOW, KMB, ITW, FNDA, QCOM, IJJ, Sold Out: GE, PRF, IEF, AEP, IGIB, ITE, CARS, UVXY,

Investment company Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, 3D Systems Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells General Electric Co, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc . As of 2021Q2, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc owns 255 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 5,370,698 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,816,576 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 982,034 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,137 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 224,173 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 962,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $150.062400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.848700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Flora Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 334,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.