Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

- New Purchases: JVAL, NTLA, DDD, SPTI, ALL, VOD, TWLO, OTIS, FLGC,
- Added Positions: GOVT, IEMG, IXUS, JPST, SCHR, BRK.B, MTUM, LQD, MKL, V, SCHO, MBB, MCO, DINT, VSAT, VXUS, TOTL, USIG, DUK, ADP, VNQ, TFC, BAX, TIP, SUSC, SLV, CSX, CSCO, QQQ, COP, STZ, GLW, UNP, NEE, IJR, IBM, HDV, MDT, ESGE, ESGD, EEM, PFE, PSX, PM, TU,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, DIS, IDXX, JNJ, ITOT, SCHB, FNDX, VTI, SCHX, IAU, SPY, KMX, BNL, MSFT, AAPL, CWI, AMZN, SCHE, MINT, APPN, SHOP, PAYX, IVV, PLTR, ACWX, AGG, BND, VZ, SCHA, SCHH, VB, VV, VWO, LIN, BMY, GOOGL, HD, MRK, LMT, ETN, IUSG, GILD, IWV, IYG, TGNA, XOM, EMR, SCHD, IJH, EMN, D, CL, SUSA, BA, BLK, AMD, MCK, CRM, UGI, MMM, WU, FB, ABBV, CGC, NVDA, GS, MTB, LOW, KMB, ITW, FNDA, QCOM, IJJ,
- Sold Out: GE, PRF, IEF, AEP, IGIB, ITE, CARS, UVXY,
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 5,370,698 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,816,576 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 982,034 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,137 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 224,173 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 962,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $150.062400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.848700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flora Growth Corp (FLGC)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Flora Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 334,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52.Sold Out: (ITE)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
