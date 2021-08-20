Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: TNL, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BABA, ICE, HON, GOOG, UNH, APD, CMCSA, ANTM, STZ, CVS, CB, C, CVX, WMB, NXPI, DOW, CZR, WH, COF, DELL, AMZN, ABBV, DD, CTVA,
- Sold Out: WD5A, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,267 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 20 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,807 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 64,765 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,625 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
