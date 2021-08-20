Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Perspecta Inc, Gap Inc

- New Purchases: ALSN, CATH, DFUS, IVW, IP, IDXX, MFC, YUM, RIO, ZBRA, DCP, LIT, SCHM, SCHD, MARK,
- Added Positions: UPS, CAG, LMBS, GILD, T, BP, NVDA, SLB, GLD, VMW, NVS, WBA, PHYS, IFF, RSP, BAM, VIG, BABA, BIV, ENB, LRCX, ED, VTI, LUV, BKNG, TJX, FDX, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABBV, CL, HPQ, LOW, TSCO, FB, JCI, PYPL, MSFT, PG, A, EMR, DIS, GPS, ALB, CAT, TPR, BRK.B, BA, XOM, NKE, JPM, MDLZ, SPY, ABT, PFE, COST, MCD, WFC, ACN, MMM, ADBE, ORCL, QCOM, SYY, JNJ, IBM, TGT, VCSH, CARR, AMGN, CSCO, SYK, ADP, WMT, GS, HD, AXP, EW, CERN, GOOGL, FAST, BK, V, DISCK, TOTL, DOW, OTIS, IJH, IJR, OKE, MO, MDT, EFA, TXN, LQD, UNH, GIM, EPC, INTU, ECL, CLX, CMI, BDX, JWN, MMP, SRCL, IAU, PM, AVGO, GOOG, ANET, HPE, IWB, EXPD, QQQ, SRE, SCHW, D, GLW, MAR, MMC, WM, NEE, APA, EEM, EA, DTE, BTI, NUE, MNST, LHX, URI, J, SWK, NVO, BEN, VNQ, RDS.A, VUG, PAA, ANSS, SLV, BSV, BX, VEA, SCHG, TSLA, VOO, ALC, VTRS,
- Sold Out: GE, PRSP, IWR, VTV, BLK, AMP, SPG, CI, VBK, ICE, PCAR, EFG, IEMG, LW, AMCR,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 755,367 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 926,985 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,904 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 152,448 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 207,122 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $678.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 755,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 1309.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 174,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 254,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 332.30%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.
