Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Perspecta Inc, Gap Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, AT&T Inc, sells General Electric Co, Perspecta Inc, Gap Inc, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q2, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 322 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+swan+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 755,367 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 926,985 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,904 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 152,448 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 207,122 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $678.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 755,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 1309.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 174,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 254,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 332.30%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

