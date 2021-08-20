Intrust Bank Na Buys Tesla Inc, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

- New Purchases: JVAL, JMOM, NET, FND, WST, HOMB, JMIN, AVLR, ZTS, BLMN, TEL, AMN, TM, TPX, TROW, ROP, PRFT, OXY, MSI, FCX, FDS, GMRE,
- Added Positions: VOO, TSLA, USMV, CVX, WMT, MTUM, MRK, UL, WMB, QUAL, VLUE, LLY, GILD, NBIX, UNP, UPS, VOD, SPR, MMM, AMD, ADC, APD, AKAM, MO, AMT, BCE, BLK, BA, BTI, CAT, KO, COP, COST, DHR, DECK, D, DUK, ETN, ENB, ERIC, EL, XOM, GIS, HON, HBAN, IEX, INTC, ISRG, LMT, MAS, NGG, NVS, PFE, PHG, QCOM, REGN, CRM, SO, SMP, TSM, TTWO, TRP, USB, WSM, PM, GM, HII, ABBV, WHD, CCB, IWD, SPEM, AZN, ADSK, CRL, CIEN, CTAS, STZ, CCI, DEO, EA, FITB, IPG, INTU, KMB, LYG, NEM, OMCL, PPG, PPL, PNFP, ROLL, RF, RSG, SONY, EQNR, TKR, TTE, VRTX, XEL, NXPI, FRC, RXN, VEEV, CTLT, VIRT, AVTR,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, IVV, IEFA, AAPL, OVV, IVW, AMZN, NEE, LW, JNJ, MSFT, PG, SNPS, MTDR, FB, ASML, CSCO, C, CMCSA, EIX, ROCK, GOOGL, MDLZ, LRCX, NFLX, PNC, PRU, R, SAP, VZ, GNRC, FIVN, T, ACN, ADBE, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AME, AMGN, TFC, BAC, BSX, BMY, COF, BXMT, CE, CTSH, DTE, DVN, EOG, EMN, EW, EXC, HELE, HSY, HPQ, IBM, ICE, KR, LH, LII, LNC, MTZ, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MET, MS, NVDA, NKE, OSK, PEP, PVH, AVNT, NTR, RGEN, ONTO, POOL, SNY, SWKS, SWX, SBUX, SUI, THO, UNH, ZBRA, BR, DFS, V, DG, XYL, MBUU, PAYC, NAVI, WMS, SYF, CFG, BOOT, ETSY, RPD, HLI, PUMP, EFA, IWF, VTV, ATVI, ALL, AVY, BIIB, CAE, CBRE, CCMP, CASY, FIS, CPK, CHD, CPRT, DD, ETR, F, GD, THG, LHX, INFO, ITRI, MTD, MUFG, OGE, PXD, BKNG, RJF, RMD, SHW, SPG, TGT, TDY, TXT, RTX, VLO, GRA, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WAL, WLTW, CMG, DAL, G, MASI, FTNT, PRI, LYB, BAH, STAG, MPC, QLYS, BCC, OUT, BABA, PRAH, CNXC,
- Sold Out: SPYV, VNLA, EBS, VAR, HMSY, WEX, MEDP, SNN, RCL, GLW, JAZZ, UPLD, JKHY, SPAB, INDB, FRME, VG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 319,564 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 691,962 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,757 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,331 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,323 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.082800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.Sold Out: (VAR)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)
Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13.
