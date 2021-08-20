Logo
Intrust Bank Na Buys Tesla Inc, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita, KS, based Investment company Intrust Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Cloudflare Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrust Bank Na. As of 2021Q2, Intrust Bank Na owns 379 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTRUST BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrust+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTRUST BANK NA
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 319,564 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 691,962 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,757 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,331 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,323 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.082800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTRUST BANK NA. Also check out:

1. INTRUST BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTRUST BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTRUST BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTRUST BANK NA keeps buying
