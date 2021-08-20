Logo
Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Cutera Inc, FormFactor Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells , WestRock Co, Absolute Software Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cutera Inc, FormFactor Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, sells , WestRock Co, Absolute Software Corp, OptiNose Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,257,889 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,842,600 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 6,189,700 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 1,246,000 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) - 2,723,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.251500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 199,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CareCloud Inc (MTBC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CareCloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Frequency Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 3090.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 319,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 276.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 456,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 51.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,195,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 140.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 813,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 437.80%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 537,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 909,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: (LEAF)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Sold Out: J.Jill Inc (JILL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in J.Jill Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $13.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
