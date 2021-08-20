Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Cutera Inc, FormFactor Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells , WestRock Co, Absolute Software Corp

New Purchases: MRVL, HURC, AVNW, VMEO, FEIM, MTBC,

Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cutera Inc, FormFactor Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, sells , WestRock Co, Absolute Software Corp, OptiNose Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,257,889 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,842,600 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 6,189,700 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 1,246,000 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) - 2,723,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.251500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 199,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CareCloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Frequency Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 3090.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 319,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 276.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 456,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 51.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,195,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 140.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 813,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 437.80%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 537,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 909,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in J.Jill Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $13.8.