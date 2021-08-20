Rovin Capital Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: TLT, FFEB, NKE, ADBE, SPG, RSCF,

TLT, FFEB, NKE, ADBE, SPG, RSCF, Added Positions: QQQ, EMB, VIG, BNDX, JNK, LQD, SCHD, SPY, SCHG, MDY, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, AM, AMZN, RWT, GEL, ENLC,

QQQ, EMB, VIG, BNDX, JNK, LQD, SCHD, SPY, SCHG, MDY, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, AM, AMZN, RWT, GEL, ENLC, Reduced Positions: MINT, IEMG, EFA, IJR, GSY, SHY, VNLA, SCHX, JPST, IEFA, IJS, IWS, SCHV,

MINT, IEMG, EFA, IJR, GSY, SHY, VNLA, SCHX, JPST, IEFA, IJS, IWS, SCHV, Sold Out: IJH, KSS, AMPY,

Investment company Rovin Capital Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovin Capital . As of 2021Q2, Rovin Capital owns 51 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROVIN CAPITAL 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rovin+capital+/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,842 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.99% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 108,911 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,896 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 76,767 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 42,930 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Rovin Capital initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 15,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.013100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.644200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Reflect Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.12 and $0.42, with an estimated average price of $0.25. The stock is now traded at around $0.348500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 164,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 83.99%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 60,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 600.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 53,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 108,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1057.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 81,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 47,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 291.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 16,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.31.