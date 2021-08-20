Rovin Capital Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rovin Capital Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rovin Capital (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovin Capital . As of 2021Q2, Rovin Capital owns 51 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROVIN CAPITAL 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rovin+capital+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROVIN CAPITAL
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,842 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.99%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 108,911 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.01%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,896 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 76,767 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 42,930 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 15,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.013100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.644200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reflect Scientific Inc (RSCF)

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Reflect Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.12 and $0.42, with an estimated average price of $0.25. The stock is now traded at around $0.348500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 164,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 83.99%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 60,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 600.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 53,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 108,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1057.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 81,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 47,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 291.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 16,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Sold Out: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROVIN CAPITAL . Also check out:

1. ROVIN CAPITAL 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROVIN CAPITAL 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROVIN CAPITAL 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROVIN CAPITAL keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider