Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Honda Motor Co, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vale SA, Sells Aptiv PLC, Medtronic PLC, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: HMC, GPS, IVZ, DRI, WHR, HBI, EQNR, BCS, SAN, GWW, DPSGY, DWAHY, CPRI, FSUGY, LOGI, TX, SKM, UMC, POAHY, SSL, KT, BAESY, HBAN, ORAN, ELUXY, SYBT, LLY, ALXN, CARR, LQD,
- Added Positions: HZNP, VALE, RDS.A, STX, HD, FITB, QCOM, J, URI, TTE, MAS, OTEX, PH, DVA, REPYY, COP, NGLOY, KB, BIDU, ITUB, PSX, CERN, ABBV, CGEMY, TSM, LUKOY, TER, MCK, FDX, NTAP, MBT, ORCL, KNBWY, TGT, FMS, BABA, FJTSY, UBS, SONY, CHKP, ACWX, ADRNY, ICLR, MUB, AMKBY, SGIOY, JBAXY, JAZZ, BNS, BF.B, RHHBY, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: APTV, BKNG, PWR, PM, AAPL, PGR, ITW, YNDX, TTNDY, INTC, FFIV, CNI, TEL, EDU, OSK, MS, MGA, ASHTY, BMO, AZO, ITOCY, INFY, IQV, TOELY, VIPS, LEN, JCI, ZTO, IX, DHI, HPQ, TSCO, EBAY, GOOGL, AMP, LNVGY, SWKS, DANOY, CX, GIS, MET, PFE, RANJY, AHEXY, T, ALIZY, TXRH, PG, PPL, NTTYY, NGG, NVDA, MSFT, MFC, IBM, GILD, CSCO,
- Sold Out: MDT, AMAT, FTNT, RHI, SYF, YY, BIIB, CTXS, DG, MOMO, CAOVY, SIEGY, MT, TTDKY, AJINY, NMR, OPYGY, ETN, PACW, KTYB,
These are the top 5 holdings of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 944,629 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 3,256,442 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.92%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 232,642 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 261,970 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 268,993 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,715,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 662,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 775,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 138,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,004,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 920.70%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 428,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,256,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,496,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 444.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 296,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 174,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.40%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,401,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.
