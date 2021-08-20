Logo
Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Honda Motor Co, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vale SA, Sells Aptiv PLC, Medtronic PLC, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Todd Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Honda Motor Co, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vale SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gap Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Medtronic PLC, Applied Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Todd Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Todd Asset Management Llc owns 213 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/todd+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 944,629 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. Vale SA (VALE) - 3,256,442 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.92%
  3. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 232,642 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
  4. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 261,970 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 268,993 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,715,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 662,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 775,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 138,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,004,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 920.70%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 428,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,256,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,496,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 444.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 296,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 174,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.40%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,401,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
