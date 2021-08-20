Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 1009 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,031,342 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,340,132 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 5,262,355 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 4,482,895 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 8,464,456 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,762,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,165,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 553,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 442,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10120.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.578900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,202,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,624,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 341,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 124,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.406700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.