Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Park Avenue Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 1009 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,031,342 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,340,132 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 5,262,355 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 4,482,895 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 8,464,456 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,762,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,165,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E (MFEM)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 553,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 442,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10120.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.578900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,202,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,624,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 341,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 124,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.406700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48.

Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.

Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc (CIK)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC.

1. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
