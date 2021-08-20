Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: COMT, FALN, MFEM, SPTI, XLSR, VIOV, EUSB, USXF, ESML, DFAC, DMXF, NULV, FISR, NUBD, LQDH, DJD, EMHY, FEU, IBTH, IGLB, NULG, SPLB, SPYV, NWL, NFJ, BSCQ, BSJM, IBDO, AGCO, AZO, CPT, SCHW, FIX, COO, DIOD, EFX, EQT, IPG, KB, MANH, MRCY, NLS, PSA, UFPI, WMB, WWE, BR, CLR, TFII, GNRC, FN, FUBO, GDDY, NVCR, VRT, MRNA, CARR, COIN, VMEO, ARKG, BBJP, CPER, DVY, EDOC, EWZ, FINX, FMB, GSG, HMOP, IJS, IUSV, KARS, MCHI, NUSC, PAVE, RDVY, SCHZ, SHYD, SPHQ, SPYG, TTAC, TTAI, XLE, AAP, AIG, ACGL, BC, CAJ, DLB, EME, ELS, ESS, FLEX, F, JBHT, JACK, LKQ, MHK, OKE, PRU, O, TDY, UNF, AGNC, COR, LPLA, ABCM, ANET, KRNT, KNSL, NVT, FVRR, ADPT, CSTL, SI, LMND, DEM, EEMV, IDEV, MLPX, QAI, SPHY, VGSH, VTIP, VXUS, XMMO,
- Added Positions: IXG, EFV, IUSB, IVV, ESGU, GOVT, ESGE, EFG, IYE, MUB, VLUE, IGSB, IJR, IWM, SCHD, UWM, SPAB, SPY, SUSB, CAG, DGRO, MTUM, SHY, VOE, AGG, SPDW, MSFT, LW, SCHF, SPEM, SPLG, SPTM, VBR, STIP, SUB, AMZN, NVDA, FB, ACWX, HYG, IEFA, JKH, SPIB, SPTL, SRLN, VYM, ADBE, GOOGL, LMT, WST, BX, V, TWLO, AVLR, DLS, GLD, HEFA, IVE, IWF, IWR, NOBL, SCHG, SCHO, TFI, VGK, VRP, VWO, XLK, PLD, ACN, AMED, AON, AAPL, AMAT, BRK.B, BLK, CBRE, VIAC, COF, FIS, CVX, CSCO, CSGP, CMCSA, COP, DHR, DXCM, EW, ENTG, EXAS, HEI, TT, ISRG, JPM, LRCX, MS, NKE, PAYX, PEP, PFE, CRM, SHW, SNA, SBUX, SYK, TMO, UL, UNP, UNH, MA, DFS, MELI, PM, TSLA, NXPI, GM, HCA, MPC, EPAM, NOW, ABBV, VEEV, CHGG, ALLY, GOOG, BABA, ETSY, TDOC, PYPL, SQ, TTD, OKTA, SE, DOCU, BBCP, ABNB, AAXJ, BND, BSV, CWB, DGRW, DGS, EEMA, EMB, EMLC, FEZ, GWX, IEMG, IXUS, JKD, JKE, MBB, PFF, SCHV, SHYG, SPMD, SPSB, SPTS, VB, VCIT, VCSH, VMBS, VTWO, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, MMM, CB, ASML, ABT, ATVI, AMD, ASX, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, ALL, MO, ACC, AEP, AXP, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, AMGN, APH, NLY, ANSS, ATR, ADM, ARCC, ARW, AJG, AZN, ADP, BHP, BP, BAC, BDX, BBY, BIO, BA, BTI, BRKS, BF.B, CHRW, CRH, CVS, CCMP, CDNS, CP, KMX, CRI, CVCO, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CRL, CHKP, CHE, LNG, CME, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, KO, CGNX, NNN, VALE, ABEV, CPRT, COST, CCI, TCOM, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DECK, DE, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, DUK, EOG, EXP, EMN, ETN, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EL, EXPO, EXR, XOM, FMC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FDX, FSS, FITB, FISV, FCX, GATX, GRMN, GD, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GBCI, GSK, GPN, GS, GGG, ITGR, MNST, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HCSG, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HMC, HON, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IBN, INFO, IDA, IEX, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ICE, IP, INTU, IRM, JKHY, J, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LH, LANC, LVS, LEN, LAD, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MCD, MRK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NGG, NATI, NEOG, NTES, NBIX, NYCB, NEM, NXST, NMR, NDSN, JWN, ES, NVS, NVO, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMCL, ORCL, PPG, PKG, PKI, PHG, PNFP, PIPR, PII, POWI, BKNG, PGR, PEG, PHM, KWR, PWR, DORM, ROLL, RPM, RJF, RS, RNR, RSG, RIO, RBA, ROL, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SNY, SLB, SMG, STX, SEE, SGEN, SBNY, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SON, SONY, TRV, SRCL, STE, SF, SUI, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TSM, TTWO, TGT, TECH, TER, TXN, TXRH, TRI, TTC, TTE, TM, TSCO, UBS, USB, AUB, UPS, URI, RTX, MTN, VTR, VOD, VMC, GWW, WMT, WBA, DIS, WCN, WM, WY, WHR, WSM, WEC, WWD, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, HEI.A, TDG, TEI, DSU, DHF, MHD, DHY, NSL, VVR, AWF, HIO, VLT, ADX, FAX, GAM, MFM, SOR, EMF, BIF, JOF, MYD, MYI, BRW, SBI, MSD, GIM, HYB, KTF, MVF, KSM, AFB, PHT, MUI, JQC, NAD, NEA, BHK, EVN, EIM, MHI, FMN, EAD, FRA, MAV, EFR, JFR, JRO, BGT, IGD, DIAX, BOE, DSM, POR, AGD, EVR, MFG, AOD, BTZ, GDL, HNW, JAZZ, TEL, HTY, AWK, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, TAK, RGA, LOPE, NUW, BUD, AVGO, H, VRSK, DG, DMO, BSL, SSNC, HPP, GMAB, AFT, BGX, BAH, FRC, BCX, FLT, INN, KMI, AL, JSD, VER, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, APTV, DBL, ISD, GWRE, PRLB, PSX, JRI, FIVE, PANW, GMED, PNR, FANG, WDAY, GHY, BFAM, ZTS, ICLR, APAM, VOYA, IQV, CDW, NWSA, DOC, BURL, ESI, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, TWOU, PAYC, ARES, GLOB, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, AXTA, QRVO, DEA, BKI, CABO, TRU, RPD, PLNT, HLI, Z, MSGS, PFGC, RACE, HPE, TEAM, AGR, SITE, FTV, BL, INVH, SNAP, IR, VICI, HFRO, GTES, COLD, GSHD, BJ, NIO, ELAN, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, TW, ALC, ZM, BYND, UBER, CTVA, CLVT, CHWY, CRNC, PTON, SPT, OTIS, IAC, DKNG, SNOW, U, GDRX, ANGL, ARKK, BKLN, BNDX, BOTZ, IGIB, EBND, EFA, EWU, FIVG, FNDE, FPE, GLDM, HYD, HYEM, HYLB, ICF, IEF, IEI, IJK, IQLT, ISTB, ITOT, IUSG, IVW, IWB, IWC, JHML, KBWB, PKW, PSK, QQQ, RWO, SCHA, SCHE, SCHM, SCHR, SCZ, SHM, SLV, SMB, SPIP, USIG, VEU, VGIT, VNQ, VOO, VOOV, VUG, XLP, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IXN, IHI, USMV, SUSC, FLOT, JNK, SHV, VOOG, KMB, BDJ, VTI, VTV, CNI, WYNN, IBB, TLT, VGT, VHT, VV, ABR, BMY, CSX, STZ, CCK, DRI, ECL, EXPE, NSC, LIN, QCOM, DGX, TYL, TSN, VZ, SPLK, HTA, NRZ, RNG, CRWD, DT, BIV, BLV, DSI, ESGD, FTEC, FVD, IJH, IWO, PGX, QUAL, REM, RPV, TIP, VO, AOS, ABB, T, ALXN, ADSK, TFC, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BCS, BIIB, BXP, CM, XEC, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CMA, CS, DEO, D, FFIV, ROCK, HDB, ING, IDXX, INFY, IFF, LOW, MGM, MKL, MCK, MDT, NRG, NDAQ, NFLX, NOK, NOC, PNC, PPL, PH, PXD, REGN, RF, RHI, SO, NLOK, TXT, TRP, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, WAL, XLNX, SMFG, RDS.B, MMT, RVT, MCR, AVK, EMD, IGR, AWP, DAL, BGY, LULU, KDP, DISCK, FTNT, CHTR, ST, HZNP, FPF, PCTY, SHOP, MEDP, SPOT, FUTU, PINS, TMDX, INMD, NET, PLTR, MPLN, AIA, AMLP, DBEF, DES, EDIV, EEM, EFAV, EWG, FM, IPAC, MGV, PZA, SCHP, SCHX, SPSM, USHY, VBK, VOT, VTEB,
- Sold Out: ITE, BSJL, BXMX, SKT, VPL, IID, EVV, HIX, CIK, PK, AAL, CDAY, EQH, CMF, EWX, EWY, FTSL, KBE, LIT, VCR, VDC, SLG, BLL, COG, CCL, GE, HOLX, OHI, SNN, TCF, ENV, QTS, BIDU, COUP, VST, A8C3, MUNI,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,031,342 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,340,132 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 5,262,355 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 4,482,895 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 8,464,456 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,762,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,165,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E (MFEM)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 553,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 442,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10120.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.578900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,202,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,624,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 341,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 124,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.406700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48.Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc (CIK)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.
