Bruni J V & Co Buys Centene Corp, Altice USA Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: CNC, ATUS, BAMR,
- Added Positions: INTC, PRIM,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, LUMN, DIS, HBI, ARCC, BAM, AES, RHP, DFS, AMG, RDN, BRK.B, CFG, LKQ, OCSL, DISCK, PWR, ALLY, PAG, MTZ, CI, TMHC, SPG, HOME, RRC, TROW, BLDP, SLCA,
For the details of BRUNI J V & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruni+j+v+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRUNI J V & CO
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,542,192 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 1,983,998 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,211,157 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 312,203 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 394,019 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 145,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 291,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 58.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 313,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 450,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.
