Bruni J V & Co Buys Centene Corp, Altice USA Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Bruni J V & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Centene Corp, Altice USA Inc, Intel Corp, Primoris Services Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2021Q2, Bruni J V & Co owns 34 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,542,192 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% The AES Corp (AES) - 1,983,998 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,211,157 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 312,203 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 394,019 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 145,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 291,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 58.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 313,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 450,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.