WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Sells Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

MSGE, AY, COIN, AXON, DFAC, DFUS, MLN, BCS, CRI, DXCM, FITB, HRB, LAZ, JEF, MHK, NEM, SGMS, NLOK, TKR, GRA, WMB, DSU, EIM, PML, WIA, GDV, WIW, TNL, SPR, JAZZ, INFN, MELI, FERG, STLA, APO, RH, FUBO, ARES, HRTG, TLRY, TLRY, LITE, CERC, HRI, FHB, GOLF, AFIN, ADT, VRT, XM, ONEM, ABNB, THMAU, MILE, BFLY, PSFE, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BAMR, BNDX, DGRO, DLN, DVY, ERTH, EWUS, FNDX, FXZ, HEWG, IDNA, ITEQ, IUSG, IVES, IZRL, JAAA, JHMD, JKG, JKJ, LMBS, PBW, PCY, PDN, PHDG, PIO, PRFZ, PXF, QQQJ, QQQM, REMX, RGI, SCHA, SCHH, SMLF, SPHQ, SPIP, SPYD, USRT, VGK, VWOB, XHB, XOP, XSOE, XTN, Added Positions: ROP, GMED, SCHP, BEPC, MDY, GVI, HYG, VEU, AGG, VIAC, TJX, SPLK, IJR, VCSH, TFC, ECL, MDT, BKNG, REGN, UBER, STIP, ABT, ATVI, AME, FIS, CLX, CMCSA, D, J, MDLZ, MMC, NBIX, PFE, CRM, RTX, VZ, WAB, DIS, ABBV, AVLR, IEMG, VOOV, PLD, AB, LNT, AMAT, AVT, BLL, BDC, BIIB, CRS, CSGP, CAG, DUK, EMN, ETN, LLY, EMR, FDX, F, HAIN, HAL, MNST, HPQ, DIN, IDA, IDXX, TT, ICE, INTU, K, KFY, LEN, LYV, LMT, MCD, MS, VTRS, NFLX, ORLY, IOSP, ORCL, PPL, MD, RL, LIN, QCOM, DGX, RBC, RS, RIO, SNY, SLB, SEE, XPO, SKYW, SNA, TSM, TCBI, TD, TSCO, TYL, UAA, UL, URI, UNH, UHS, WM, WBS, WDC, XLNX, YUM, EVN, SBH, BEP, FTNT, DG, TSLA, NXPI, FBHS, GWRE, BFAM, DOC, PSXP, SAIC, ALLE, NOMD, CFG, ETSY, HPE, TEAM, GCP, UA, MGP, YUMC, IR, SE, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, ALC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ARKK, CWB, DNL, FAN, FXL, FXO, GDX, ICLN, IEF, IYW, JKE, PFF, RSP, VB, VO, VONG, VT, VTI, VTIP, VWO, VXF, XLE, XLP, XSD,

Westerly, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Globus Medical Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, General Electric Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q2, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 1055 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,159,149 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,166 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 388,436 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Visa Inc (V) - 438,045 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 354,617 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 132,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 147,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $185.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 254.46%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 150,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 1812.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 108,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 135,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.