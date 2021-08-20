Logo
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Sells Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westerly, RI, based Investment company WASHINGTON TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Globus Medical Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, General Electric Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q2, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 1055 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHINGTON TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,159,149 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,166 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 388,436 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 438,045 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 354,617 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 132,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 147,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (MLN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $185.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 254.46%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 150,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 1812.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 108,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 135,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON TRUST Co. Also check out:

1. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON TRUST Co keeps buying
