WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Sells Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: MSGE, AY, COIN, AXON, DFAC, DFUS, MLN, BCS, CRI, DXCM, FITB, HRB, LAZ, JEF, MHK, NEM, SGMS, NLOK, TKR, GRA, WMB, DSU, EIM, PML, WIA, GDV, WIW, TNL, SPR, JAZZ, INFN, MELI, FERG, STLA, APO, RH, FUBO, ARES, HRTG, TLRY, TLRY, LITE, CERC, HRI, FHB, GOLF, AFIN, ADT, VRT, XM, ONEM, ABNB, THMAU, MILE, BFLY, PSFE, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BAMR, BNDX, DGRO, DLN, DVY, ERTH, EWUS, FNDX, FXZ, HEWG, IDNA, ITEQ, IUSG, IVES, IZRL, JAAA, JHMD, JKG, JKJ, LMBS, PBW, PCY, PDN, PHDG, PIO, PRFZ, PXF, QQQJ, QQQM, REMX, RGI, SCHA, SCHH, SMLF, SPHQ, SPIP, SPYD, USRT, VGK, VWOB, XHB, XOP, XSOE, XTN,
- Added Positions: ROP, GMED, SCHP, BEPC, MDY, GVI, HYG, VEU, AGG, VIAC, TJX, SPLK, IJR, VCSH, TFC, ECL, MDT, BKNG, REGN, UBER, STIP, ABT, ATVI, AME, FIS, CLX, CMCSA, D, J, MDLZ, MMC, NBIX, PFE, CRM, RTX, VZ, WAB, DIS, ABBV, AVLR, IEMG, VOOV, PLD, AB, LNT, AMAT, AVT, BLL, BDC, BIIB, CRS, CSGP, CAG, DUK, EMN, ETN, LLY, EMR, FDX, F, HAIN, HAL, MNST, HPQ, DIN, IDA, IDXX, TT, ICE, INTU, K, KFY, LEN, LYV, LMT, MCD, MS, VTRS, NFLX, ORLY, IOSP, ORCL, PPL, MD, RL, LIN, QCOM, DGX, RBC, RS, RIO, SNY, SLB, SEE, XPO, SKYW, SNA, TSM, TCBI, TD, TSCO, TYL, UAA, UL, URI, UNH, UHS, WM, WBS, WDC, XLNX, YUM, EVN, SBH, BEP, FTNT, DG, TSLA, NXPI, FBHS, GWRE, BFAM, DOC, PSXP, SAIC, ALLE, NOMD, CFG, ETSY, HPE, TEAM, GCP, UA, MGP, YUMC, IR, SE, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, ALC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ARKK, CWB, DNL, FAN, FXL, FXO, GDX, ICLN, IEF, IYW, JKE, PFF, RSP, VB, VO, VONG, VT, VTI, VTIP, VWO, VXF, XLE, XLP, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: KSU, KAR, VOO, PYPL, AAPL, MTN, TMO, AMZN, EL, V, GOOGL, INVH, BMY, WSO, IQV, SPY, T, ACN, CTSH, XOM, IBM, KLAC, NVDA, OMC, SYY, WASH, KRMD, EVR, BABA, EFA, IEFA, TIP, MMM, AIR, AFL, A, ARE, ALL, MO, ACC, AXP, AIG, ACGL, ADM, AZN, ADSK, BP, BK, BA, CBRE, CNI, CRL, CHKP, CI, XEC, CTAS, CTXS, TPR, CMA, CMC, ED, INGR, GLW, CUZ, CCI, XRAY, DECK, DLR, DRQ, EOG, EA, EPD, EXC, FMC, FAST, FL, FCX, IT, GIS, GILD, HIG, WELL, MLHR, HFC, HOLX, INFO, KMT, KMB, KNX, LH, MAS, MRK, MET, MSI, NCR, NVO, OXY, PZZA, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PVH, PGR, PRU, O, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, SIVB, SIGI, SO, STT, SHOO, SU, SNV, TXN, USB, UMPQ, VRTX, VMC, WPC, WBA, WAT, WFC, WAL, WTFC, CVLT, IPGP, ACM, DFS, G, VMW, AWK, ULTA, KW, HI, DAN, MXL, KKR, GM, HHC, LPLA, FRC, BKU, KMI, STAG, DOOR, XYL, ICLR, CDW, CRTO, TWTR, MC, SUM, TRU, CSWI, AGR, HGV, SNAP, BHVN, BTAI, WH, KTB, PTON, VNT, ACWX, AMJ, IGSB, EFG, GLD, IBB, IJH, IVV, IWD, IWF, IWN, IWS, IWV, IXJ, LQD, PHO, QQQ, QYLD, SHV, SHY, TAN, USMV, VBK, VCIT, VLUE, VNQ, XBI, XLI, XLK,
- Sold Out: GE, VAR, IAU, TTD, BPY, GWPH, NRZ, KEYS, SHOP, TDOC, RMR, WBT, LSXMA, LSXMK, UIHC, JHG, TLRY, TLRY, STPK, IWO, IXUS, JPST, PSK, VMBS, VXX, PTC, CTB, GPS, GPK, SVC, MTB, MRVL, MTX, NOV, NTCT, NOK, WD5A, NTR, SKX, TTWO, WEN, UAL, VSH, WLK, ETG, ACAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,159,149 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,166 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 388,436 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Visa Inc (V) - 438,045 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 354,617 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 132,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 147,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (MLN)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $185.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 254.46%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 150,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 1812.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 108,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 135,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (VAR)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.
