Markston International Llc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Organon, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MSTR, OGN, GBTC,
- Added Positions: KO, VZ, ETSY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, GOOG, DIS, UNP, BAC, GOOGL, RTX, BA, LSXMK, FB, LBRDK, CVS, CMCSA, LOW, JPM, ORCL, MDT, AXP, HD, GS, TRV, MS, AIG, HON, WFC, ABBV, PEP, BRK.B, CSX, T, TEL, V, MSGS, ROK, MPC, C, JNJ, BKNG, ABT, MCD, MRK, USB, EBAY, LSXMA, ADP, PM, WBA, CB, TCEHY, PFE, ENB, PSX, MET, DOW, DFS, MDLZ, DD, MSGE, CAT, J, COP, BK, PG, MAR, FOXA, LBRDA, BABA, FWONK, BMY, CARR, SLB, TCOM, IFF, OTIS, TXN, VTRS, UNH, PEAK, BLK, MSGN, TWNK, ASGN, LBTYA, DTE, VIAC, BKH, GLDM,
- Sold Out: EOG, INTC, EXPE, STL, VLY, WMB, AXTA, PRSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,659 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,538 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.42%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,845 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.7%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 36,603 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.92%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 136,708 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.33%
Markston International Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $723.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Markston International Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Markston International Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Markston International Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
