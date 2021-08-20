Markston International Llc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Organon, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MSTR, OGN, GBTC,

MSTR, OGN, GBTC, Added Positions: KO, VZ, ETSY,

KO, VZ, ETSY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, GOOG, DIS, UNP, BAC, GOOGL, RTX, BA, LSXMK, FB, LBRDK, CVS, CMCSA, LOW, JPM, ORCL, MDT, AXP, HD, GS, TRV, MS, AIG, HON, WFC, ABBV, PEP, BRK.B, CSX, T, TEL, V, MSGS, ROK, MPC, C, JNJ, BKNG, ABT, MCD, MRK, USB, EBAY, LSXMA, ADP, PM, WBA, CB, TCEHY, PFE, ENB, PSX, MET, DOW, DFS, MDLZ, DD, MSGE, CAT, J, COP, BK, PG, MAR, FOXA, LBRDA, BABA, FWONK, BMY, CARR, SLB, TCOM, IFF, OTIS, TXN, VTRS, UNH, PEAK, BLK, MSGN, TWNK, ASGN, LBTYA, DTE, VIAC, BKH, GLDM,

AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, GOOG, DIS, UNP, BAC, GOOGL, RTX, BA, LSXMK, FB, LBRDK, CVS, CMCSA, LOW, JPM, ORCL, MDT, AXP, HD, GS, TRV, MS, AIG, HON, WFC, ABBV, PEP, BRK.B, CSX, T, TEL, V, MSGS, ROK, MPC, C, JNJ, BKNG, ABT, MCD, MRK, USB, EBAY, LSXMA, ADP, PM, WBA, CB, TCEHY, PFE, ENB, PSX, MET, DOW, DFS, MDLZ, DD, MSGE, CAT, J, COP, BK, PG, MAR, FOXA, LBRDA, BABA, FWONK, BMY, CARR, SLB, TCOM, IFF, OTIS, TXN, VTRS, UNH, PEAK, BLK, MSGN, TWNK, ASGN, LBTYA, DTE, VIAC, BKH, GLDM, Sold Out: EOG, INTC, EXPE, STL, VLY, WMB, AXTA, PRSP,

White Plains, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MicroStrategy Inc, Organon, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Etsy Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markston International Llc. As of 2021Q2, Markston International Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/markston+international+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,659 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,538 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.42% Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,845 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.7% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 36,603 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.92% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 136,708 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.33%

Markston International Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $723.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markston International Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markston International Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markston International Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.