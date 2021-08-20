Gould Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond

- New Purchases: VSGX, CRBN, ICSH, ESGV, BRF, C, CSCO, SPGI, FM, MLPA, PFXF,
- Added Positions: GLDM, VTIP, TLT, STIP, BAB, BOND, BSV, SPYX, VCLT, WMT, JNJ, QCOM, RTX, VXF, JPM, BMY, DIS, CL, CMF, VMBS, SHV, VCIT, ESGU, MDY, UNH, SUSA, MDT, BLK, CMCSA, COST, NEE, V, MSFT, NKE, PG, UNP, SUB, LOW, LMT, ITW, SYK, TJX, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: BLV, SPY, IAU, VCSH, VEA, IVV, VOO, VNQ, DVY, VTV, VYM, SPSB, AMLP, VEU, TXN, PEP, CAT, HD, AAPL, VWO, PAA, EPD, STPZ, BAC, IYR, IEMG, IEFA, GLD, EWC, ESGD, ET, GOOG, ACN, BRK.B, SCHF, SCHE, PGF, DSI,
- Sold Out: EMLC, IBM, VZ, KO, SUSB, LUV, GE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 266,872 shares, 32.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 213,617 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 115,479 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 371,463 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,302 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.644500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 284.84%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 470,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 190,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.
