Gould Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gould Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gould Asset Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Gould Asset Management Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gould+asset+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 266,872 shares, 32.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 213,617 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 115,479 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
  4. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 371,463 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,302 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.644500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 284.84%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 470,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 190,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.



Here is the complete portfolio of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

