Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys EQT Corp, Synchrony Financial, Constellium SE, Sells General Electric Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQT Corp, Synchrony Financial, Constellium SE, Werner Enterprises Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells General Electric Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, , DaVita Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody National Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 400 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 11,419,420 shares, 34.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,162,246 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,177,586 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 576,461 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,931 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 254,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 282,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 121,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 67,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 254.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.