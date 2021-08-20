Logo
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Sawgrass Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Abbott Laboratories, , Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawgrass+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 568,644 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,364 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,124 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,695 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 86,499 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.93%
New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 84,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $198.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 209,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 80.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
