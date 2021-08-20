Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: KEYS, LH, LDOS, AMKR, PRFT, QRTEA, EAF, VCEL, CWH, ATKR, NAVI, FOXF, PRGS, MED, MXIM, JACK, JCOM, FCX, DIOD, CPRX, ARAY, GNW,

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Abbott Laboratories, , Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 568,644 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,364 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,124 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,695 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 86,499 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.93%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 84,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $198.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 209,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 80.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.