Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: KEYS, LH, LDOS, AMKR, PRFT, QRTEA, EAF, VCEL, CWH, ATKR, NAVI, FOXF, PRGS, MED, MXIM, JACK, JCOM, FCX, DIOD, CPRX, ARAY, GNW,
- Added Positions: TSCO, BERY, KDP, CACI, VONG, MDT, APAM, SCHM, VNDA, IWF, F, MRO, SCHF, SNBR, SCHD, CARR, DOW, ACA, UFPI, TSN, SLB, TROW, T, RHI, DORM, PFE, PPL, NTGR, LHCG, FNF, D, CCK, CBRE, BRK.B, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: MKC, ABT, ALXN, AKAM, FISV, CTXS, COST, ORCL, VZ, AMGN, ABBV, CLX, CERN, VRSK, AAPL, HD, LMT, MSFT, CSCO, DBX, GOOGL, AMZN, AVGO, ECL, FFIV, UNH, AZO, DHR, MMC, ACN, CMCSA, FB, ITW, COO, MA, NKE, CDW, TJX, UNP, JNJ, EXPD, SNPS, FAST, HON, DIS, VO, SCHX, RSG, PCRX, TMO, MEDP, BLL, PEP, GOLF, HLI, DECK, VCTR, SCHA, SDY, XLF, INOV, TMHC, KKR, SPSC, ENSG, CENTA, STAA, ROP, NEOG, MTH,
- Sold Out: TGT, VMW, TRV, ABC, IBM, RTX, QQQ, SAH, GRBK, LZB, MITK, POWI, ABG, ATSG, IRWD, MRC, RMR,
For the details of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawgrass+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 568,644 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,364 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,124 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,695 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 86,499 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.93%
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 84,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $198.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 209,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 80.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.
Please Login to leave a comment