Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Gentex Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, NetApp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Jensen Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Gentex Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, NetApp Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jensen+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,539,008 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,363,441 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,393,310 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. 3M Co (MMM) - 3,485,326 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 2,705,040 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,185,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 98,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $369.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
