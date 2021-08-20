Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Gentex Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, NetApp Inc

New Purchases: MMC, GNTX,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Gentex Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, NetApp Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,539,008 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,363,441 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,393,310 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% 3M Co (MMM) - 3,485,326 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 2,705,040 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,185,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 98,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $369.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.