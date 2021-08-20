Logo
Hyman Charles D Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Organon, Avery Dennison Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Campbell Soup Co, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Organon, Avery Dennison Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells General Electric Co, Campbell Soup Co, Global Payments Inc, JM Smucker Co, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q2, Hyman Charles D owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HYMAN CHARLES D's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hyman+charles+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HYMAN CHARLES D
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 317,335 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,975 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,263 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 954,915 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 294,950 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of HYMAN CHARLES D. Also check out:

1. HYMAN CHARLES D's Undervalued Stocks
2. HYMAN CHARLES D's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HYMAN CHARLES D's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HYMAN CHARLES D keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
