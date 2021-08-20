Hyman Charles D Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Organon, Avery Dennison Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Campbell Soup Co, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: OGN, AVY, IAC, BBH, LUMN, EWC, IWM,

OGN, AVY, IAC, BBH, LUMN, EWC, IWM, Added Positions: GS, AMZN, ORCL, HD, SBUX, DHR, MRK, TMO, ARCC, DEO, LHX, NVDA, BABA, SDS,

GS, AMZN, ORCL, HD, SBUX, DHR, MRK, TMO, ARCC, DEO, LHX, NVDA, BABA, SDS, Reduced Positions: INTC, MMM, VMC, MCD, CVX, HEI, XOM, EMR, LMT, DUK, PG, BMY, MO, APD, RTX, UGI, WY, TRV, PFE, PSX, EWA, GLD, SPY, KMB, VO, ANAT, ENB, LLY, TFC, BA, COP, KO, CI, BF.B, CERN, YUM, CEF, BX, KMI, ADSK, SCHF, T, WFC, WBA, CNI, F, FIS, RF, MS, MDT, ED, NEE, FLO, GD,

INTC, MMM, VMC, MCD, CVX, HEI, XOM, EMR, LMT, DUK, PG, BMY, MO, APD, RTX, UGI, WY, TRV, PFE, PSX, EWA, GLD, SPY, KMB, VO, ANAT, ENB, LLY, TFC, BA, COP, KO, CI, BF.B, CERN, YUM, CEF, BX, KMI, ADSK, SCHF, T, WFC, WBA, CNI, F, FIS, RF, MS, MDT, ED, NEE, FLO, GD, Sold Out: GE, CPB, GPN, SJM, VTRS, FDUS,

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Organon, Avery Dennison Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells General Electric Co, Campbell Soup Co, Global Payments Inc, JM Smucker Co, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q2, Hyman Charles D owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HYMAN CHARLES D's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hyman+charles+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 317,335 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,975 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,263 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 954,915 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 294,950 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.329000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.97.