KRONOS EXPANDING LOYALTY PROGRAM NATIONWIDE IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today a new integrated rewards and loyalty program where customers and shareholders can become loyalty members and earn points while shopping online . The new loyalty program will be launched in September and will simplify and streamline the way members earn and redeem rewards by combining loyalty and rewards, strengthen the customer-brand relationships, increase repeat purchases, boost engagement using convertible loyalty points, gifts as well as VIP-tiers membership on Kronos online shopping sites.

KNOS will also introduce a new Referral program designed to grow our community by rewarding customers and site visitors for sharing on social media, email, and referring their friends. Additional features, like a wish-list will let customers save their favorite products gaining easier access.

“This new loyalty program is part of getting to know our customers better and getting them to engage more by sharing their positive shopping experience,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. “The overall design of our rewards program is exemplary of how we endeavor to enhance your shopping experiences.”

Clarus Commerce published a Loyalty Data Study 2021 entitled Meeting Rising Consumer Loyalty Expectations Post-Pandemic which emphasized that “over the past 12 months, we’ve seen unprecedented disruption in retail as stores closed or limited capacity, and shopping shifted online. Fostering loyalty is vital at a moment when many consumers are breaking old habits and forming new ones. To understand consumers’ mindsets at this critical point in time, Clarus Commerce surveyed 2,500 U.S. consumers about their shopping habits and expectations for loyalty programs. Building on the results of our 2019 and 2020 Premium Loyalty Data Study, this report dives deep into the benefits customers expect and why, and how those expectations have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarus findings reveal that traditional tactics like points programs alone are no longer enough. In the aftermath of the disruptions and lockdowns of 2020, customers are increasingly demanding the kind of personalized, instant benefits that premium loyalty programs provide.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

The new program, “KronosPOINTS” will make it easier for customers, shareholders and rewards members to earn points, enable them to redeem their rewards faster and create opportunities to give back by donating to KronosFoundation.org. Rewards members will get special perks, bonuses, and exclusive brand benefits upon joining. Regardless of how much they spend, or which products customers purchase, their points will be held in one place.

Kronos sells the world’s best patented air purifiers that are much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while more efficacious. This is about as quiet as a soft hum.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR that is wearable on your arm.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdoge® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, to keep the air in your car safest.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks to better protect students and teachers nationwide.

COVID DISCLAIMER: Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

