Dream Industrial REIT Announces August 2021 Monthly Distribution

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its August 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2021.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2021, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 215 industrial assets (317 properties) comprising approximately 38.5 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

