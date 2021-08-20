Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for September, October, and November 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) ( TSX:INO.UN, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of September, October and November 2021 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount September, 2021 September 29, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.06875 October, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.06875 November, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

