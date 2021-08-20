Logo
Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of Steven Cohen's Firm

Point72 adds to Salesforce, gets rid of DXC Technology

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Aug 20, 2021

Summary

  • The firm’s top buys for the quarter were for Salesforce and Amazon
  • Its biggest sells were for Applied Materials and DXC Technology
  • The firm also disclosed a new position in Poshmark after the second quarter ended
Article's Main Image

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Point72 is a hedge fund that was formed in 2014 when SAC Capital Advisors converted its investment operations into a family office. In 2018, the firm re-opened to external investors. Point72 invests via a wide range of asset classes and strategies worldwide. Its core investing strategy is based on bottom-up research with a focus on fundamentals and macroeconomic conditions.

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the firm.

The firm’s top buys for the quarter (as per the latest 13F filing) were for Salesforce.com Inc. (

CRM, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial), while its biggest sells were for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT, Financial) and DXC Technology Co (DXC, Financial).

According to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, the firm also disclosed a new position in Poshmark Inc. (

POSH, Financial) after the second quarter ended.

Salesforce.com Inc.

The firm upped its stake in Salesforce.com Inc. (

CRM, Financial) by 1,612,123 shares, or 338.82%, for a total investment of 2,087,923 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $230.13.

1428783975421362176.png

Salesforce is a subscription-based cloud software provider headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides corporate customers with market-leading sales, marketing, customer relationship management, analytics and application development tools.

On Aug. 20, shares of Salesforce traded around $256.32 for a market cap of $249.02 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “fairly valued.”

1428791436240928768.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 7.35 indicate the balance sheet is solid. The company has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 16.8% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 28.2%.

1428792043777474560.png

Amazon.com Inc.

The firm also added 68,566 shares, or 85.73%, to its Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) investment, bringing the total number of shares up to 148,544. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3,316.50 during the quarter.

1428784707327410176.png

Amazon is a multinational e-commerce giant based in Seattle, Washington. Its vast network allows it to deliver many products to customers within one or two days, giving it tremendous pricing power. The company also has cloud computing, digital streaming, artificial intelligence and other tech operations.

On Aug. 20, shares of Amazon traded around $3,187.03 for a market cap of $1.61 trillion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “modestly undervalued.”

1428792205908295680.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 17.68 and Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 show the company should have no trouble making the payments on its debt. The return on invested capital (ROIC) has recently surpassed the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), indicating a return to profitable growth.

1428792649049096192.png

Applied Materials Inc.

The firm reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (

AMAT, Financial) by 1,775,363 shares, or 92.95%, leaving a remaining stake of 134,601 shares. The trade had a -1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $134.34.

1428785808231546880.png

Applied Materials is a materials engineering company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. It provides equipment, services and software that are then used in the manufacture of semiconductor chips for electronics, flat panel displays, smartphones and solar products, among others.

On Aug. 20, shares of Applied Materials traded around $125.42 for a market cap of $114.63 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “significantly overvalued.”

1428794257514348544.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.19 and interest coverage ratio of 23 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The ROIC is typically higher than the WACC, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders as it grows.

1428794577443274752.png

DXC Technology Co

The firm sold out of its 7,517,578-share holding in DXC Technology Co (

DXC, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.10%. Shares traded for an average price of $35.58 during the quarter.

1428787419028832256.png

DXC Technology provides business-to-business information technology services, helping global companies run their mission critical systems and operations, modernize IT, optimize data architectures and ensure security and scalability across clouds.

On Aug. 20, shares of DXC Technology traded around $35.16 for a market cap of $8.86 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “modestly overvalued.”

1428794897573527552.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.39 is lower than 85% of industry peers, and the Altman Z-Score of 1.1 indicates the company could be at risk of bankruptcy in the next couple of years. The three-year revenue per share growth rate is -2.4%, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is -2%.

1428795590757761024.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held common stock shares in 941 companies valued at a total of $22.26 billion. The turnover for the quarter was 37%.

The top holdings were Amazon with 2.30% of the equity portfolio, Salesforce with 2.29% and Uber Technologies Inc. (

UBER, Financial) with 2.11%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in technology, health care and consumer cyclical.

1428483682209021952.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the SEC filings for the quarter in question and may not include non-U.S.-listed international stocks or changes made after the quarter ended. 
