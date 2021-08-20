Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Pembina Pipeline Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Pembina Pipeline Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Bank of Nova Scotia, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells Nutrien, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mufg+securities+%28canada%29%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.
  1. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 10,020,956 shares, 23.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55%
  2. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 5,645,897 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,468,975 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.58%
  4. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,081,238 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 388.32%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 60,084 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 10,020,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 4,468,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 388.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 3,081,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 5,645,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 219.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 5,818,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 86.82%. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.26%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 303,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.08%. The sale prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.09%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 238,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 83.67%. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 292,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 71.5%. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 801,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.. Also check out:

1. MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider