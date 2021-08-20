Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Pembina Pipeline Corp

For the details of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mufg+securities+%28canada%29%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 10,020,956 shares, 23.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 5,645,897 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,468,975 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.58%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,081,238 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 388.32%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 60,084 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 10,020,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 4,468,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 388.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 3,081,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 5,645,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 219.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 5,818,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 86.82%. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.26%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 303,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.08%. The sale prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.09%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 238,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 83.67%. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 292,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 71.5%. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. still held 801,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.
