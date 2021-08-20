Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys The AES Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Airbnb Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cintas Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys The AES Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Airbnb Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cintas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Terra Nova Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Airbnb Inc, Trex Co Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cintas Corp, Plug Power Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terra+nova+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,705 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,276 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,779 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,196 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,035 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 63,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 46,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $281.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $189.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.943600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 88.12%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $141.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC still held 1,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 72.8%. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $392.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC still held 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Terra Nova Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider