Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys The AES Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Airbnb Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cintas Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AES Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Airbnb Inc, Trex Co Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cintas Corp, Plug Power Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terra+nova+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,705 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,276 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,779 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,196 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,035 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 63,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 46,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $281.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $189.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.943600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 88.12%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $141.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC still held 1,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 72.8%. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $392.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC still held 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.