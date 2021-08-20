Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RMO, JMST, DFAC, PDBC, BIZD, CF, STX, O, GDX, CCOR, JEPI, VIGI, EFV, GTO, FEZ, DFUS, OUNZ, SNPS, FBT, ANET, TFLO, FTRI, CNC, KYMR, FTXH, FXH, SOXX, IIVI, QUS, FDVV, DBC, DFAT, ALTL, SWAN, FDRR, FLCH, YUM, FPEI, FTSL, EFG, DIVO, DFAS, SCHI, GIGB, UWM, RIOT, BKLN, SU, FIS, DOV, NUE, KL, ISRG, SRE, GDXJ, PZZA, HACK, HNDL, MMC, LMBS, LH, SONY, QQEW, QUAL, RDVY, FCX, BIIB, ALK, VLUE, XLB, ESGE, ASHR, BMEZ, MRNA, ROKU, SYF, DFAU, PSX, TEL, LUV, ESGV, FDLO, TMUS, BR, BBL, CMG, WST, GWW, IP, MOS, MSI, CHD, DNN,
- Added Positions: EXPI, VTI, QQQ, IWB, IVV, VIG, SCHD, VOO, NVDA, VXUS, DRI, EFA, IJH, IYR, XLY, SCHV, JKI, AGG, IJR, FRPT, TTD, IVOL, PGF, QLD, SPLV, XLV, RXL, EMB, MTUM, VEA, FSK, IEFA, SCZ, XLE, AMAT, SAND, DGRO, HYLS, IEF, MSFT, LAND, SCHG, VOE, VWO, AMZN, AAPL, HD, BIV, FPE, QLTA, SCHA, VNQ, VO, VTIP, XLI, MMM, JNJ, PG, RGLD, URI, NAD, NVG, V, FB, PANW, TRUP, CZR, SQ, GLDM, IAU, IWM, LQD, PEY, XLK, AMD, AMT, BA, EQIX, GOOGL, OKE, VZ, AG, BAH, ABBV, ZTS, GOOG, CYBR, PYPL, SILV, BSV, DVY, EEM, ESGU, FIXD, IBB, IEMG, IWV, IXUS, NOBL, VCIT, AOS, ABT, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, MO, AMP, ADI, BLK, CVX, CLX, KO, ED, D, DUK, EA, EXC, XOM, NEE, FDX, F, IBM, LMT, LOW, MSM, MCD, MPW, MPWR, MS, NFLX, NKE, PEP, RIO, SO, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TXN, UNP, RTX, UNH, WMT, DIS, MA, ULTA, AVGO, GNRC, NXPI, HII, PLTR, BNDX, FHLC, IHI, ITOT, IWD, IWP, IWR, MUB, PFF, RWR, SCHC, A, AEP, AXP, ARCC, AJG, ADP, BDX, BWA, BTI, CSX, CSGP, CMCSA, COP, GLW, DHR, DXCM, DLR, ETN, EW, EMR, ENB, EPD, FISV, BEN, GILD, GPN, HAIN, WELL, HUM, ITW, INTC, INTU, KBH, MKSI, SPGI, MDT, MOH, VTRS, NEM, OMCL, ORCL, PTC, PH, PENN, PFE, LIN, BKNG, PRU, PSA, PHM, PWR, RJF, SIVB, CRM, WPM, SPG, TRV, STE, TER, TMO, GL, UAL, USB, UPS, EBAY, MELI, PM, CHTR, CBOE, LYB, GM, HZNP, VAC, CPRI, NCLH, IQV, DOC, NXE, ARES, CTLT, KEYS, SHOP, NMRK, DOW, HCAT, EFAV, EMLP, FVD, HDV, HYD, ICF, IJT, IWY, MDY, MOAT, SCHP, SDY, SLQD, SPLG, VEU, VTV, XLP, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SHY, TIP, SUB, APD, BAC, VYM, BMY, IUSV, DNMR, IGSB, VCSH, VGIT, ARKG, ARKK, QCOM, XLF, MINT, CAT, SILJ, SLV, USMV, XHB, SYK, FPI, AMLP, ANGL, BIL, DIA, MBB, LLY, UCO, ADSK, DPZ, MDC, AZN, COST, DHT, VRTX, DOCU, CRWD, DBA, FMB, ITA, JPST, SMH, SPTS, SRLN, VB, ALB, ALXN, BAX, FRO, TSM, TECH, ASG, TSLA, AAL, SNOW, ACEV, EWW, EWZ, EZA, FDIS, FTEC, GLD, GOVT, IUSB, PPLT, QQQE, REGL, RSP, SDS, SHV, SMDV, XLC, XME, ASML, ALL, AON, AVY, BXP, CCL, CI, CINF, DE, DEO, FAST, GD, GS, HL, MDLZ, LRCX, MCK, MET, MTD, MLSS, SWKS, WM, WFC, AUY, ZBRA, DAL, ATHX, FNV, SRNE, RGA, XYL, PFPT, CABO, CC, LW, BRSP, ZM, BND, FIVG, FNDA, IEI, IUSG, IVW, IWF, IWO, MDYG, MNA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SCHR, SCHX, SLYG, USO, VV,
- Sold Out: STLD, C, ITB, ARKW, CP, FSM, IHF, FSKR, UGL, ICLN, OSK, DAN, KBR, CORP, FMC, BFAM, GOLD, AXU, CTAS, GE, VFC, XMLV, SOXL, KWEB, HOLX, OTRK, EWJ, EWU, CGC, IJK, SBRA, BK, VBK, VOOV, KGC, HMY, VXRT, SIRI, VIXY, IDEX,
- eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 1,988,237 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,657 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.18%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,427 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,832 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,743 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.22%
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,304,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 180,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 333,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 241,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.983400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 248.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,988,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 123,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 155.45%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62.
