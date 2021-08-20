Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Integrated Advisors Network LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Romeo Power Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2021Q2, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 591 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Advisors Network LLC
  1. eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 1,988,237 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.91%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,657 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.18%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,427 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.75%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,832 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,743 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.22%
New Purchase: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,304,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 180,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 333,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 241,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.983400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 248.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,988,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 123,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 155.45%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Advisors Network LLC. Also check out:

1. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Advisors Network LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider