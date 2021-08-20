Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: RMO, JMST, DFAC, PDBC, BIZD, CF, STX, O, GDX, CCOR, JEPI, VIGI, EFV, GTO, FEZ, DFUS, OUNZ, SNPS, FBT, ANET, TFLO, FTRI, CNC, KYMR, FTXH, FXH, SOXX, IIVI, QUS, FDVV, DBC, DFAT, ALTL, SWAN, FDRR, FLCH, YUM, FPEI, FTSL, EFG, DIVO, DFAS, SCHI, GIGB, UWM, RIOT, BKLN, SU, FIS, DOV, NUE, KL, ISRG, SRE, GDXJ, PZZA, HACK, HNDL, MMC, LMBS, LH, SONY, QQEW, QUAL, RDVY, FCX, BIIB, ALK, VLUE, XLB, ESGE, ASHR, BMEZ, MRNA, ROKU, SYF, DFAU, PSX, TEL, LUV, ESGV, FDLO, TMUS, BR, BBL, CMG, WST, GWW, IP, MOS, MSI, CHD, DNN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys eXp World Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Romeo Power Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2021Q2, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 591 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 1,988,237 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,657 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.18% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,427 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,832 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,743 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.22%

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,304,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 180,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 333,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 241,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.983400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 248.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,988,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 123,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 155.45%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62.