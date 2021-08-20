St. Louis Trust Co Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: ITCI, VO,

ITCI, VO, Added Positions: SCHX, IXUS, SCHA, SCHM, VV, VT,

SCHX, IXUS, SCHA, SCHM, VV, VT, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWN, IJR, IWM, AAPL, RWO, IJS, VEA, VTI, VWO,

SPY, IWN, IJR, IWM, AAPL, RWO, IJS, VEA, VTI, VWO, Sold Out: IJT, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Louis Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, St. Louis Trust Co owns 94 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Louis Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+louis+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,753 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.93% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 486,820 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 768,995 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 173,834 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 201,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.