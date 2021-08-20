St. Louis Trust Co Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

St. Louis Trust Co Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company St. Louis Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Louis Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, St. Louis Trust Co owns 94 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Louis Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+louis+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of St. Louis Trust Co
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,753 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.93%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 486,820 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 768,995 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 173,834 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 201,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of St. Louis Trust Co. Also check out:

1. St. Louis Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. St. Louis Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. St. Louis Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that St. Louis Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider