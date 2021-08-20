St. Louis Trust Co Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: ITCI, VO,
- Added Positions: SCHX, IXUS, SCHA, SCHM, VV, VT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWN, IJR, IWM, AAPL, RWO, IJS, VEA, VTI, VWO,
- Sold Out: IJT, GE,
For the details of St. Louis Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+louis+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of St. Louis Trust Co
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,753 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.93%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 486,820 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 768,995 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 173,834 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 201,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of St. Louis Trust Co. Also check out:
1. St. Louis Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. St. Louis Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. St. Louis Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that St. Louis Trust Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment