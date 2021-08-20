Clarius Group, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells TFS Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, General Electric C

- New Purchases: OMFL, IDEV, FNDC, TSLA, TMO, TXN, FNDB, TGT, ESGV, SCHW, TJX, SO, TROW, DNLI, TEL, VNQ, TXT, COIN, SCHF, TRI, VTR, TER, G, FERG, STLA, BEAM, SANA, CHGX, JHX, BP, CNC, CERN, DRI, DXCM, EFX, GPC, HSIC, HSY, AKAM, LH, MAA, NUE, PPL, RHI, SRE, TS, TEF, UBS,
- Added Positions: IEMG, CINF, VOO, SPY, AVGO, TEAM, VONV, SNOW, RDFN, RODM, PFE, LIN, ADPT, ABNB, VTI, T, MO, BRK.B, BA, KO, XOM, HAS, HD, IBM, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MCD, NVO, PG, USB, UL, VZ, WMT, DIS, WFC, V, GOOG, PI, VIR, VEA, VWO, VXF, VXUS, MMM, CB, PLD, ASML, RAMP, ADBE, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ADM, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BBY, BLK, BSX, BMY, BTI, CAE, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, CI, CTAS, C, CL, CMCSA, COP, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHR, DE, DEO, DUK, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, EL, EXC, FAST, F, GD, GIS, GS, HSBC, WELL, HON, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INTU, J, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LYG, LMT, LOW, MRO, MMC, MCK, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MCO, MSI, NEM, NKE, NOK, NMR, NSC, NOC, NVS, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PRU, PEG, QCOM, RF, RMD, BB, RIO, ROK, ROP, ROST, RY, SAP, SBAC, CRM, SNY, SLB, SPG, SONY, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, SNPS, TM, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, VRSN, WM, WBK, WY, WMB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, SMFG, TDG, MFG, TMUS, DAL, DFS, AWK, NWG, PM, FTNT, CHTR, NXPI, GM, HCA, MPC, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, HLT, PYPL, HPE, SQ, COUP, LYFT, DOW, CARR, OTIS, ESGD,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, NFLX, LHX, SMAR, DOV, AMAT, CME, IXUS, KMB, BIIB, PRFZ, BDX, SHOP, XYL, YUM, VRTX, CLX, MAR, AMD, FCX, LLY, D, DLR,
- Sold Out: TFSL, GE, OKTA, DHIL, CTXS, LUV, AER, FCAM, GBDC,
For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,394,980 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 378,266 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,800 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 465,346 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 956,039 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 879,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 461,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 398,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $679.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $344.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 180.85%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.47 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.Sold Out: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $170.89.Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.
