Clarius Group, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells TFS Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, General Electric C

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clarius Group, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells TFS Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, General Electric C

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Tesla Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, sells TFS Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, General Electric Co, Okta Inc, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clarius Group, LLC owns 420 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,394,980 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 378,266 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,800 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 465,346 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 956,039 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 879,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 461,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 398,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $679.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $344.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 180.85%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.47 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Sold Out: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $170.89.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarius Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clarius Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarius Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarius Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarius Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider