Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys iQIYI Inc, GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, Sells TAL Education Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, Hello Group Inc

New Purchases: IQ, RERE, BZ, YSG, HCM, WDH,

IQ, RERE, BZ, YSG, HCM, WDH, Added Positions: GDS, VIPS, BIDU, PDD,

GDS, VIPS, BIDU, PDD, Reduced Positions: SE, ZTO, LX, TCOM,

SE, ZTO, LX, TCOM, Sold Out: TAL, VNET, MOMO, BABA, EDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iQIYI Inc, GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, AiHuiShou International Co, Kanzhun, sells TAL Education Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, Hello Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $574 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,647,841 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 573,626 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,664,832 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.25% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 576,397 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.15% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 2,874,557 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 2,874,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,824,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 511,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,438,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Waterdrop Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.638900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 324.15%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 576,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 130.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 2,664,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 115,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.