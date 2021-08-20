Logo
Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys iQIYI Inc, GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, Sells TAL Education Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, Hello Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tiger Pacific Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys iQIYI Inc, GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, AiHuiShou International Co, Kanzhun, sells TAL Education Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, Hello Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $574 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiger+pacific+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tiger Pacific Capital LP
  1. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,647,841 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio.
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 573,626 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
  3. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,664,832 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.25%
  4. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 576,397 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.15%
  5. iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 2,874,557 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 2,874,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,824,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 511,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,438,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waterdrop Inc (WDH)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Waterdrop Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.638900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 324.15%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 576,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 130.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 2,664,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 115,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.



