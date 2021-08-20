Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owns 725 stocks with a total value of $903 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 407,212 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29472.40% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 498,502 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3680.25% iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 666,078 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,201,092 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.96% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 321,671 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.75%

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 666,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 388,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $42.21, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 380,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 494,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 187,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.455500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 29472.40%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $207.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 407,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3680.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 498,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3691.06%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 77,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 321,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 276.60%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 158,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 1376.72%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.415900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.