Blue Rock Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Playtika Holding Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Playtika Holding Corp, Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Rock Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Rock Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+rock+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Rock Advisors, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,107 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.16%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,217 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) - 190,293 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 69,216 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.00%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 19,311 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 190,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 121,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $291.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2062.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 52,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 21,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 119.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 69,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 216.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 92.15%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $346.081100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 145.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 25,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 250.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 184,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Rock Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Rock Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Rock Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Rock Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Rock Advisors, LLC keeps buying
