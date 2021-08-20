Blue Rock Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Playtika Holding Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, VZIO, PLTK, W, BKNG, GDRX, BMBL, MGNI, OPEN, SNAP, S, S, LZ, XMTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Playtika Holding Corp, Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Rock Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,107 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,217 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. New Position VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) - 190,293 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 69,216 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.00% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 19,311 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 190,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 121,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $291.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2062.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 52,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 21,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 119.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 69,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 216.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 92.15%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $346.081100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 145.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 25,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 250.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 184,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Blue Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.