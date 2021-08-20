Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, ICSH, GSST, AMD, NOW, TYL, FROG, PLTR, RDS.B, AI, SCHW,

IDEV, ICSH, GSST, AMD, NOW, TYL, FROG, PLTR, RDS.B, AI, SCHW, Added Positions: SLQD, EMB, SHYG, IEFA, IVE, FLOT, SPSB, IEMG, LQD, LMT, ALB, SPDW, CRM, SUB, PG, PNW, EQR, GILD, NTR, K, SPYV, SCZ, QSR, SNY, JNJ, LRCX, REG, AEP, NKE, PSX, PHR, ACC, BRK.B, BOKF, ALE, SPEM, MMM, TD, INTC, DUK, DTE, CFR, WMT, QCOM, TSN, OMC, LVS, AIRC, BMO, BIIB, BKNG, CERN, CSCO, CMCSA, IPG, GPC, DIS,

SLQD, EMB, SHYG, IEFA, IVE, FLOT, SPSB, IEMG, LQD, LMT, ALB, SPDW, CRM, SUB, PG, PNW, EQR, GILD, NTR, K, SPYV, SCZ, QSR, SNY, JNJ, LRCX, REG, AEP, NKE, PSX, PHR, ACC, BRK.B, BOKF, ALE, SPEM, MMM, TD, INTC, DUK, DTE, CFR, WMT, QCOM, TSN, OMC, LVS, AIRC, BMO, BIIB, BKNG, CERN, CSCO, CMCSA, IPG, GPC, DIS, Reduced Positions: IJS, SHV, AGCO, AAPL, MCHP, URI, SPYG, TGT, SHY, UNP, LLY, NSC, PYPL, VUG, PCY, XOM, MSFT, MDLZ, ORCL, DE, SJM, SPY, CAT, SLYV, BTI, ZTS, SBUX, VBR, VBK, TSCO, KHC, WYNN, UPS, ECOL, ABT, INFY, ABBV, ATVI, GOOG, BUD, ANET, BOH, DD, ETN, ET, IJR, HOLI, GS, EA, FLEX, KSU, VTV, GOOGL, KMI, AXP, ADI, UNH, KLAC, AMAT, ADM, PEP, DEO, BMY, AVGO, COF, SPTS, KO, SNA, COP, SWAV, RPM, PM,

IJS, SHV, AGCO, AAPL, MCHP, URI, SPYG, TGT, SHY, UNP, LLY, NSC, PYPL, VUG, PCY, XOM, MSFT, MDLZ, ORCL, DE, SJM, SPY, CAT, SLYV, BTI, ZTS, SBUX, VBR, VBK, TSCO, KHC, WYNN, UPS, ECOL, ABT, INFY, ABBV, ATVI, GOOG, BUD, ANET, BOH, DD, ETN, ET, IJR, HOLI, GS, EA, FLEX, KSU, VTV, GOOGL, KMI, AXP, ADI, UNH, KLAC, AMAT, ADM, PEP, DEO, BMY, AVGO, COF, SPTS, KO, SNA, COP, SWAV, RPM, PM, Sold Out: TFC, AMGN, DGX, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Amgen Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probity Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probity+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 278,671 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 525,019 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 277,937 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 465,825 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 312,395 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $472.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $256.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.