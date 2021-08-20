Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Amgen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Amgen Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probity Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probity+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 278,671 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 525,019 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 277,937 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 465,825 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 312,395 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $472.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $256.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Probity Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Probity Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider