MEMBERS Trust Co Buys WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund, ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Merck Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MEMBERS Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund, ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund, sells Merck Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 114 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEMBERS Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS Trust Co
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 9,684,393 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 4,277,992 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,673,672 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 810,831 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,097,854 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.67 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund (VBND)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.928200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 169.38%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEMBERS Trust Co. Also check out:

1. MEMBERS Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEMBERS Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEMBERS Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEMBERS Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
