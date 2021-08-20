MEMBERS Trust Co Buys WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund, ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Merck Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp

New Purchases: VIDI, VUSE, QQQ, DE, VBND, FB, ESML, TMUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund, ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund, sells Merck Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 114 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 9,684,393 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 4,277,992 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,673,672 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 810,831 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,097,854 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.67 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.928200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 169.38%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.