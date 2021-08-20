MEMBERS Trust Co Buys WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund, ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Merck Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: VIDI, VUSE, QQQ, DE, VBND, FB, ESML, TMUS,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SHY, AGG, SPSB, IJR, STPZ, VCSH, IEMG, VUG, VBK, IEFA, VCIT, IVV, AAPL, TGT, UNH, NKE, ADBE, MCD, V, JPM, IEI, HD, ES, DUK, COST, CMCSA, CSCO, BRK.B, BAC, AMZN, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, JPST, MRK, MSFT, BA, SBUX, IJJ, PG, PM, MPC, NEE, NSC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, LLY, RTX, SPGI, SO, MMM, UNP, VZ, WMT, XYL, COP, ABT, ABBV, AXP, AMGN, BMY, CSX, CAT, CVX, KO, MRO, HSY, IAU, EEM, LQD, IWD, JNJ, T, LMT,
- Sold Out: ED, FDX, GE, WEC,
These are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS Trust Co
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 9,684,393 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 4,277,992 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,673,672 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 810,831 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,097,854 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Vident International Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.67 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund (VBND)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.928200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 169.38%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
