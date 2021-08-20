Logo
Equity Investment Corp Buys AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sanofi SA, Sells Medtronic PLC, Target Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Equity Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sanofi SA, Discovery Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, Target Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equity Investment Corp. As of 2021Q2, Equity Investment Corp owns 53 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equity+investment+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP
  1. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,960,051 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,888,067 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,228,582 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
  4. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 3,294,556 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 513,979 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,765,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 675,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,531,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,633,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying
