Equity Investment Corp Buys AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sanofi SA, Sells Medtronic PLC, Target Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: T, DLTR, SHV,
- Added Positions: SNY, DISCK, TTE, GSK, PPL, VZ, MCK, ABC, NFG, OGE, HMC, TRV, AGNC, FLOT, IUSV, SLQD,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, HIG, CSCO, USB, PPG, AXP, ESRT, WFC, XEC, PNC, XOM, NGG, IWD, SCHW, UPS, LOW, FB, TFC, WBA, JLL, RTX, COP,
- Sold Out: MDT, SYY,
These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,960,051 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,888,067 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,228,582 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 3,294,556 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 513,979 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,765,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 675,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,531,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,633,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.
