Equity Investment Corp Buys AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sanofi SA, Sells Medtronic PLC, Target Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sanofi SA, Discovery Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, Target Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equity Investment Corp. As of 2021Q2, Equity Investment Corp owns 53 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,960,051 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,888,067 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,228,582 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 3,294,556 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% American Express Co (AXP) - 513,979 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,765,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 675,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equity Investment Corp initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,531,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equity Investment Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,633,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Equity Investment Corp sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.