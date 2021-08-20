RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD

- New Purchases: FTNT, NOC, VGT, MRNA, MSCI, ICE, MORT, XLNX, A, VMEO, PLD, PLBC, IGV, UTZ, HCA, FRT, EQIX, CME, PIM,
- Added Positions: NVDA, MSFT, FB, QQQ, NKE, SPY, LULU, DIS, ABT, V, VZ, SBUX, NFLX, ADBE, WMT, PEP, BRK.B, GNRC, WPC, JPM, MCD, ADX, HON, HD, CAT, SHOP, T, PYPL, PTON, PSA, ROL, RVT, CRM, IWM, IRM, SQ, UNH, YUM, GS, HSY, AMZN, AMT, AMGN, AVB, CVX, DLR, GOOGL, CCI, PG, CMCSA, RTX, O, KO, CTAS, AVGO, SUI, TTWO, TXN, TY, VEEV, COLD, ISRG, JNJ, USA, LMT, IAC, MDLZ, GPN, WM, WFC, INTC, DUK, F, IWF, XOM, HPQ, STOR, SOXX, ETN, NOW, ORCL, EQR, MA, DE, MTCH, BTZ, EMR, ELS, ED, PSB, EOD, AXP, IBM, FDX, TGT, ESS, HYT,
- Reduced Positions: VXX, BCX, RNP, MCA, VCV, CSCO, RFI, LLY, NAC, UPS, BIF, BMY, MRK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,812 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,960 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 52,138 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,687 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,993 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $297.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $382.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $616.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $548.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1449.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.
