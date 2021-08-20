Logo
RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Moderna Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RB Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,812 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,960 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 52,138 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,687 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,993 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $297.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $382.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $616.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $548.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1449.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RB Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RB Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RB Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RB Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
