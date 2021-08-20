Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: CMCSA,
- Added Positions: AIG, DE, AAP, CTVA, GOOGL, CB, JBHT, GD, ALEX, OFIX,
- Reduced Positions: GM, SYY, DOW,
- Sold Out: ORCL, CAH, PFE,
For the details of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakview+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 568,185 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 67,575 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 520,795 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 111,734 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 386,918 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 386,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment