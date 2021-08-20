Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: CMCSA,

CMCSA, Added Positions: AIG, DE, AAP, CTVA, GOOGL, CB, JBHT, GD, ALEX, OFIX,

AIG, DE, AAP, CTVA, GOOGL, CB, JBHT, GD, ALEX, OFIX, Reduced Positions: GM, SYY, DOW,

GM, SYY, DOW, Sold Out: ORCL, CAH, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Pfizer Inc, General Motors Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakview Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Oakview Capital Management, L.p. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 568,185 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Deere & Co (DE) - 67,575 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 520,795 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 111,734 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 386,918 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 386,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.