Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: GUSH, EUSC, ABNB, DAX, EET, SWIM, URE, VALE, DXJS, ECH, SCHE, RDS.B, CPNG, IFRA, V, FXH, CALM, SCHF, SCHV, VOOG, VMEO, UPS, TDY, MCD, FDN, FYT, LEGR, LRGF, CCI, COST, CMCSA, ANSS, WFH,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, IWF, DIS, MSFT, ARKK, EDU, MFA, AMZN, GILD, FB, UDOW, WDIV, AAPL, HD, NKE, ACN, BDX, BRK.B, VIAC, CHRW, INTC, NVO, ORCL, UNH, BOTZ, MMM, CRL, CVX, CSCO, EMR, GD, IFF, JPM, JNJ, LRCX, LSTR, MDT, NVDA, PFE, SMG, SBUX, TROW, TXN, UL, ZBRA, DFS, MSCI, ABBV, TWTR, RSP, SPLG, AZPN, BIIB, BA, BAM, CAKE, CHE, CTSH, COO, CPRT, CMI, EFX, JKHY, LII, MRK, NDSN, PEP, PG, DGX, POOL, TER, THO, WRB, WFC, IBKR, LPLA, PSX, BFAM, CDW, ALLE, PYPL, ELAN, BSY, EMQQ, ERX, FPX, UPRO, VUG, XLK, CB, BMI, BMY, GIB, CHKP, CI, HST, LVS, LMT, VTRS, PHG, RELX, SAP, TU, TM, WMT, FTS, AVGO, BSBR, GMAB, ICLR, SBSW, EVTC, IAC, LESL, ICLN, JETS, NOBL,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, DIA, VLO, ACWI, BABA, EEM, IWN, MDY, SPG, BAC, AXP, EWJ, T, NIO, TSLA, TD, OMC, TQQQ, VGK, TSM, CVS, IJT, IEV, HEDJ, COF, CAT, DUK, DES, ENB, XPEV, SNAP, GOOGL, IBM, WIT, VZ, RTX, TTE, SPYD, XOP, SPYG, IYW, OGI, PM, SWKS, XOM, SAN, BBVA,
- Sold Out: CLGX, CARR, INDA, STWD, ALB, KO, DE, FLIR, GS, CRM, WBA, AAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,299 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.60%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 174,860 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 100,099 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 78,713 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 189,922 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $102.48, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (EUSC)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DAX)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $34.73, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (EET)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $104.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.812000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 154,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.05%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 128,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 115.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $64.14 and $74.91, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
