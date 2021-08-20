Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, Airbnb Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Carrier Global Corp, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 285 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intercontinental+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,299 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.60%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 174,860 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 100,099 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 78,713 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 189,922 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X (GUSH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $102.48, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (EUSC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DAX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $34.73, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (EET)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $104.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.812000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 154,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.05%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 128,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 115.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $64.14 and $74.91, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider